Dark Horses stampede into Regionals; Bulldogs trounced and sent home, 55-32

Clinton’s Jeffrey Arnette is escorted to the endzone by a convoy of Dark Horses as he takes the second half opening kickoff to the house.

Clinton High School was the place to be on Black Friday as a football game better than any deals unfolded out at Dark Horse Stadium. Fans filled up both bleachers as this highly anticipated matchup was set to unfold. Chilly temperatures and a light breeze set the scene as the action on the field heated up. After falling behind early, Clinton seized momentum and surged past the No. 4 seed Nash Central, running away with a 55-32 victory to reach next week’s East Region Championship.

When play got underway, it was Nash Central that got the first possession, suffering a poor return and getting their first shot on their own 12-yard line. The product of the Bulldogs opening drive was a three and out and a punt was kicked from Nash Central’s own goal line. It wasn’t a great punt and after a decent return, the Dark Horses had it on the Bulldogs 34-yard line.

Two plays later, Josiah Robinson burst through the line along the left side and scampered about 32 yards untouched for the game’s first touchdown. The PAT was good and with 9:37 on the clock in the first quarter, Clinton led 7-0. Starting field position for the Bulldogs was much improved on the ensuing possession as they started their next drive out near midfield. It took just a couple plays for Nash Central to answer, getting a quick touchdown and PAT to tie things up at 7-7 with 8:59 left in the opening frame.

Field position was also flipped for the Dark Horses on the next possession as they took over near their own 20-yard line. This drive saw one first down converted but Clinton turned the ball over on downs at midfield, putting the Nash Central offense back on a shortened field.

It didn’t matter, though, as the Dark Horses hauled in an interception deep in their own territory on the first play from scrimmage. Clinton, though, went three and out on this drive and punted the ball away, giving Nash Central the ball back on the Bulldogs 48-yard line.

Facing fourth and one yard to go just inside Clinton territory, Bulldogs ball-carrier James Rogers exploded through the line and scampered all the way into the end zone to put Nash Central out front. The PAT was good and with around three minutes left in the quarter, the Bulldogs led 14-7.

After the following kickoff sailed through the end zone, the Dark Horses lined up at their own 20-yard line. After moving the ball out near midfield, Clinton seemingly hit the brakes, facing third and 15. Jakarrion Kenan, though, made it around the left side of the line and found some open space. He rumbled a long ways down to the Nash Central 5-yard line, giving life back to Clinton.

When the first quarter ended, the Bulldogs were leading 14-7, but Clinton was threatening on second down. On the first play from scrimmage in the second quarter, Amaris Williams punched in the touchdown and the PAT tied things up at 14-14 with 11:55 on the clock.

The Nash Central 30-yard line was ground zero of the next Bulldogs drive as they were looking to get back out front and prevent momentum from swinging. After picking up a fourth and one just inside Clinton territory, Rogers struck again for the Bulldogs, getting a long run around the left side for another touchdown. The Dark Horses blocked the PAT this time, making the score 20-14 with 9:18 on the clock.

After starting the drive on their own 24-yard line, Clinton got a big run play out to near the 40-yard line, but they coughed up a fumble that was recovered by Nash Central. Just one play later, Javaris Jones scampered all the way home for the touchdown after hitting the outside and extended the Bulldogs lead. The 2-point try was disrupted by the Dark Horses, making the score 26-14 with 8:51 on the clock.

On the next kickoff, Clinton got some magic to happen after a busted play produced a big return, setting the Dark Horses up at the Nash Central 40-yard line. Just a couple plays later, Robinson found the end zone from about 10 yards out to bring Clinton back into contention. The PAT was converted, and with 8:23 left in the half, the Dark Horses trailed 26-21.

More special teams magic was in the works on the ensuing kickoff as Nash Central mishandled the short kick and Clinton recovered a loose ball. With that, the Dark Horses took over on the Bulldogs 30-yard line with newfound momentum surging through the Clinton sideline. After a high snap and a holding penalty nearly thwarted this Dark Horse drive, a diving catch from Kenan converted a fourth and 12, setting up a Josiah Robinson touchdown to put Clinton back ahead. The PAT was no good this time, but the Dark Horses were back out front, leading 27-26 with 4:50 left in the first half.

With all the electricity juicing up the Clinton sideline, the Bulldogs could only muster up a three and out on the next possession and the Dark Horses would get one more shot to score before the half. With 2:49 left, they lined up on their own 16-yard line, looking to see what they could do. Unfortunately, a turnover was the result as a highly-defended pass was intercepted at the Nash Central 30-yard line and returned to the Clinton 45-yard line where the Bulldogs set up with 1:14 left before halftime. They also failed to generate any points and at the half, Clinton led 27-26.

Lightning immediately struck in the second half as Jeffrey Jacobs rumbled 90 yards untouched for the kickoff return touchdown. The PAT was converted and with 11:47 on the clock, Clinton’s lead was jolted to 34-26.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Dark Horses were equally electrifying. They produced a three and out, putting their offense right back on the field, lined up on their own 33-yard line. This drive, though, was also a three and out and the Dark Horses punted the ball back to Nash Central with 8:41 left in the quarter.

The defenses continued to be the latest trend as another three and out put the ball back in the hands of the Dark Horses at their own 44-yard line. This time, though, the Bulldogs defense couldn’t contain Josiah Robinson, who rumbled around the left side and fought off defenders along the way for a huge touchdown run of around 50 yards. The PAT was converted and with 6:08 left in the third quarter, Clinton was pulling away now leading 41-26.

Nash Central was desperately looking for answers as they lined up for their next drive on their own 31-yard line. A big play by Rogers offered a little spark for the Bulldogs as they marched into Dark Horse territory at the 39-yard line. This spark was quickly snuffed out, though, as TK Raynor intercepted a pass attempt, putting the Clinton offense back on the field at their own 15-yard line. Nash Central dialed up a defensive stand this time, forcing the Dark Horses into a punt, and the Bulldogs got the ball back on the Clinton 43-yard line.

At the end of the third quarter, the Dark Horses led 41-26 and the Bulldogs were facing fourth and 11.

Nash Central converted the first down to start the fourth quarter and continued their march toward the end zone. With 9:19 left, Rogers extended across the plane for a touchdown, getting the Bulldogs their first score of the second half. The PAT was blocked and the score rested at 41-32, a two-possession game favoring Clinton.

Amaris Williams, though, pushed the margin back even further, scampering in from about 35 yards out to put the Clinton lead at 48-32 with 6:44 left in the game. Then, to cap things off, Demarius Pugh tacked on one final score for the Dark Horses, rumbling in on a short touchdown run to push the tally to the final score of 55-32.

Clinton is now 14-0 on the season as they head into next week’s 2A East Region Championship. There, they will host the No. 2 seeded Northeastern Eagles, who are 13-0 overall and had to rally from behind late in the game to defeat Whiteville on Friday night.

Game time at Clinton is 7 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson