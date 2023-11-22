Leopards extend streak to 17; three years of dominance, thrice awarded gold

The Leopards were unstoppable this season, putting a world of hurt on the oppostion, averaging 36 points a game with their tremendous offense.

The Roseboro-Salemburg Leopards finished their season on a high note. In the course of three years the smallest middle school in Sampson County has maintained an iron grip on the gridiron. The Leopards have maintained an undefeated streak that sits at 17.

The Leopards have had an era every coach dreams of, the complete domination of their conference. Roseboro have found themselves a deep well of talent that was been culitvating among the community for a while now. Coach Steve Faircloth has been at the helm of this program for 20 years and generation after generation, he’s been creating and polishing an attitude for winning, with that mentality in recent years blossoming.

“We have the smallest middle school in the county and have placed second multiple times. We have a lot talent for our size.”

The Leopards have torn through the competition this season as has been the tradition. With their last game solidifying their place at the top. Roseboro has been the heavy hitter in steep contrast to the high school equilvalent, with the Leopards trouncing the Sampson Middle Dark Horses, stoking the fires of a rivalry gone dormant.

“Coaching for 20 years, I’ve notice you go through spurts. About every five years you’ll get a good group, then the following five years you hit a rough patch. The coaches have put a lot of dedication, working with the kids after school. We’ve also been running football camps. I think, we finally got the boys to buy into a winning mentality.” He said.

It shows when you see what they’ve accomplished. Another undefeated season and a tremendous amount of scoring have put the Leopards in a class all their own these past years, averaging 36 points a game, while allowing only six in return. One has to wonder, what is the secret to their success? The Independent asked Faircloth what he has done to help generate and maintain a winning mentality in the program.

“We have to have the kids buy in. They have got to understand, we have really stress this point, to be a student athlete. They are a student first and athlete second. The better they do in the class, the better they are on the field.”

With the classroom being of paramount importance, once they are done in school, training begins. After a long day of learning the kids go to the field and prepare for their games. The amount of dedication between classroom and gridiron have propelled the Leopards ahead of their peers in the conference. Faircloth touched on what they have done with their training that has proved to fruitful for the program.

“We have been more consistent with our training. In middle school, you can’t really weight train because of their age, so we’ve implemented a lot of body weight workouts and conditioning.”

Faircloth quickly answered about the biggest challenge they faced this year. The Leopards passion for the game was shown in a game this season against the Midway Raiders. After fumble that got scooped up and taken back for a score on their first play, the Leopards were looking at their streak being ended.

“At halftime we sat the kids down and told them, reassuring them, that the only people that can beat us is ourselves.”

With time against them, Roseboro was down 20-8. Faircloth praised their performance in the second half and they stuffed the Raiders, rallying back to take “W” with the final score at 24-20.

Looking ahead, Faircloth knows it will be a rebuild year with their huge eighth graders moving onward into high school. With that being said, he wasn’t shaken and with a can-do attitude, he confidently proclaimed they’ll have another good year and how they plan to keep this train of success rolling.

“Developing our sixth graders, because they are a big part of our athletic program. We encourage them to play parks and rec ball. We look to be strong again. We are losing a lot of eighth graders. Every year is a rebuilding year though, simply don’t know who will return.”

The Leopards will be back in action next year, hoping to keep the streak alive. Faircloth reminded the Independent what this was all about and his love for the community and team were apparent in the conversation.

“It’s great to see the kids succeed. It’s not about me or the other coaches. We’re out here because we love kids and the game. It’s not for a paycheck and it’s not about the scoreboard. It’s about the lessons you learn in life, learning how to handle losses and make something positive out of it.”

