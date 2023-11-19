Gray Stone Knights crowned; victorious over Wildcats, 3-1

The Wildcats faced a tough team in the Gray Stone Knights today at MacPherson Stadium. After a long battle on the pitch, Hobbton fell in a 3-1 showdown, taking runner up in the NCHSAA tournament.

The first half was tough as the players started off slowly with short passes, each team feeling each other’s game out before striking. Hobbton took the opening advance using their speed to bypass the bigger Knights that opposed them. With some fancy footwork and well timed passes, the Wildcats struck first off a crisp corner kick that found Ever Reyes who redirected it off his head for the first goal of the match.

Hobbton didn’t hold the lead for long and the Knights would strike back. A strong run from the opposing striker would lead to a laser of a goal to the far corner on the top shelf, tying things up at one all. The first half would end with the score unchanged.

The second proved to be an uphill battle as Hobbton couldn’t speed past the Knights. Shots were taken but nothing would stick as Gray Stone tightly held the Wildcats in check. The Knights would control the tempo from here on out and net two more goals to defeat Hobbton in a tough match, 3-1.

Catch full coverage of the state finals match in Tuesday’s edition with extra photos and comments!

