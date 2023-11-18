Fierce play on pitch brings Wildcats to grand stage

Jonathan Jacobs and coaching staff intensely focused on their team as they battled it out in the first half of the Regionals match against North Moore.

“We believe that this is our year, and we are just walking out our promise.”

Jonathan Jacobs and his tenacious Wildcat squad will be on the big stage this Saturday. A major milestone for all involved as Hobbton will represent Sampson County on the pitch against the Gray Stone Day Knights. The road to the main stage has been a long one with 27 contests in total for the season.

“I’m most excited about the opportunity to compete at this level. In the history of our school, across all sports, we are the 5th team to play in a state championship. It doesn’t happen everyday. It’s a big honor, and I’m extremely proud of my team; I’m grateful they have given me the chance to coach in it.” Jacobs said to the Independent.

It has been a year of vengeance with the Wildcats avenging the previous seasons loss to Rosewood for the Carolina 1A title. Hobbton slammed the door shut on them again and again this year, including the conference finals where they put the cherry on top on this growing rivalry with a shutout, 4-0.

After walking through the first two rounds they found themselves face to face with a nightmare as they had to compete with the Voyager Vikings. The Vikings have had Hobbton’s number in the past and always found a way to best the Wildcats, knocking them out twice in back to back third round matches. A promise was delivered as the Wildcats were the ones advancing. The Vikings couldn’t contain this spirited squad from Newton Grove and were sent home after an arduous battle on the pitch. Hobbton broke free from the Voyagers hold with a 3-2 victory.

Onward to Regionals where they faced the North Moore Mustangs in a fierce competition, where the Wildcats defeated them in a 3-1 victory. Hobbton ran to the field in elation and crowd went wild with cheers as the Wildcats had finally made it to the grand stage, the state finals.

“In the history of our school, across all sports, we are the 5th team to play in a state championship. It doesn’t happen everyday.” Jacobs informed the Independent. “I believe it’s been 30 years since a state championship has made its way back to Hobbton. So it would be such an honor for us to represent the school and community in this way.”

A three decade drought with no state title has been looming over the community, with Hobbton sporting plenty of talented teams throughout. The Wildcats soccer program has been hard at work since Jacobs has arrived with him working diligently to bring the team to new heights. All the effort, the late nights, the training, the dedication and time have brought them to the Finals to compete for the state championship.

The Wildcats have been waiting for this day and finally it has arrived. Jacobs spoke about what this moment means to the team and community.

“It would be awesome. Regarding the team, I’m sure it would mean the world to them. These guys are the ones that came all summer for workouts. They showed dedication during the two-a-day practices during tryout week. Getting the chance to lift that trophy would be monumental for them. It would be the testament of hard work and commitment. For me, it would be an amazing accomplishment, but ultimately, I’d most enjoy seeing my boys get the recognition and the award they deserve. That means everything to me. It’s a big honor, and I’m extremely proud of my team; I’m grateful they have given me the chance to coach in it.”

The Wildcats were on the pitch Saturday (today) with the game time set for 2:30 p.m. The venue for the match will be MacPherson Stadium Truist Soccer Complex at Bryan Park in Browns Summit.

See updates on The Sampson Independent Facebook page and at clintonnc.com on Saturday. See our next print edition, on Tuesday, for comprehensive coverage and reaction from Hobbton’s state title match.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson