Hobbton victorious over Vikings in redemption match

Matthew Jurado kicks the ball away from Voyager’s goal. He had one goal in the match.

In a hard fought defensive match, the Hobbton Wildcats’ soccer team avenged a fourth round loss from last year taking out Voyager Academy by a 3-2 score to advance to the Eastern Regionals.

It took a little over 20 minutes for the Wildcats to find their feet and in this time they caught the Vikings off guard. The Wildcats Henry Jorge drew first blood against the Vikings and found the back of the net on kick close to the net.

About six minutes later, the Voyagers slipped one past Hobbton’s keeper to tie the score a 1-1. The deadlock lasted until the halftime break.

With 28 minutes left in the match, Matthew Jurado managed to score from about four feet out after a corner kick. The resulting confusion allowed the shot to slip in the net, putting them ahead with the score, 2-1. Ten minutes later, Jorge got his second goal of the night for a little insurance, putting the Wildcats up, 3-1.

With 5:11 left in a mixup on the Voyager end of the pitch, they managed to sneak another goal past Hobbton’s keeper for a 3-2 match. The final minutes were a defensive battle of keep away by both teams with neither getting close to picking up another score. Hobbton stood tall against the team that has been a thorn in their side in the playoffs and came away victorious, 3-2.

Jorge accounted for two goals in the match with Jurado getting one. Credited with assists were Ever Reyes, Melvin Reyes and Ulises Perez.

“Tonight’s win was a big step for the program,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “I’m super proud of the boys. Voyager is a good team that has kicked us out of the playoffs the past two years. I thought we played well. We made some mistakes, which Voyager made us pay for, but we responded well. The boys showed a lot of character tonight and dug deep and got over the line. Now we have to focus on being the best we can for the game Tuesday.”

The Wildcats move on after putting down the Vikings, revenge from last season being done in by them. They will host the North Moore Tuesday night hosting No. 3 North Moore Mustangs in the east with 15-4-2 record. The won against East Wake Academy in a 2-0 match to advance.

