Late-game rally cements victory over Bunn to advance, 3-0

The Dark Horse Complex had a packed parking lot on Monday with fans and loved ones alike filling the bleachers. Clinton faced off against the No. 8 Bunn Wildcats in a heart stopper of a match. Clinton fired off two goals quickly then sent the final goal with five minutes left in the match off a PK to hammer home the win. The Dark Horses advance to the fourth round with a 3-0 victory.

The aggressive style of the Horses was on full display in the first ten with two close ones that were well defended. The Bunn goalie prevented a beauty of a set up started by Walker Spell to keep things even in the match. The Dark Horse offense continued to pressure the rather soft backline of Bunn who allowed plenty of chances but luckily recovered from them, keeping the game deadlocked.

At the 20th minute Bunn had a chance at the net setting up a corner kick. The chance was defended by the Horses well in the box, through traffic. However, not a couple of minutes later, they were set up at a decent range for a free kick following a foul. Camden Davis made the big save from the laser shot keeping his sheet clean.

Bunn started to create something but their sluggish midfield transitions cost them time on the ball. The Dark Horses opened up the throttle, then suddenly, they suffered from a series of mistakes and miscues. The tempo quickly took a sharp turn downward as they battled it out in the midfield.

The Clinton defense almost gave up the first goal as the Wildcats gladly took advantage of a bad touch that opened up a one on one situation with Davis. The shot quieted the crowd as it sailed into the air. An audible sigh let out of the crowd as the loud bang from crossbar sent ball the opposite away. Clinton managed to regain possession and booted it out of their zone.

It became a shootout with both squads taking their chances at the net and neither could seem to get one to stick after a high intensity back and forth match. The half ended in a deadlock after some spirited play from these squads, zeroes on the board.

It didn’t take long for the Horses to kick up the tempo in the second half with them taking two shots on net within five minutes. One of these shots saw Lady Luck smile upon the Wildcats this time as Clinton had fought through a crowded box and had an open net but botched the shot that went well over the goal.

Missed opportunities had kept Clinton at bay while Bunn was tightening up their backline, but that aggressive play was poised to payoff. Ten minutes into the second half, finally the Horses pierced their defense. Clinton sent a beauty of cross that flew threw the air and found Seavy Jordan’s noggin. He capitalized on the prime placement of the pass as he tapped the header into the corner for the first goal.

Not a few minutes later, David Paz would add another to the Horses score after he cleaned up a poor touch off a Bunn defender, firing hot dribbler with malice past the keeper to make it 2-0. From here, there was a long lull in the match as both teams found themselves locked in the transition phase with neither able to break past one another.

After a troublesome twenty minutes of play with both sides having difficulty finding any advance, Bunn was growing more and more frustrated with their lack of production as opportunities fizzled out, timid play and poor passing hampered their them. At the 75 mark, Bunn was breaking down against the relentless Clinton squad and after a long battle in the midfield, the Dark Horses drew a foul in the box. Griffin Williams stepped up to the spot and readied himself to deliver. He sent a quick dribbler past the goalie, hammering the final nail in the coffin of Bunn.

The clock hit zeroes and Clinton celebrated another big victory for the program as they advance to the fourth round following their big win over the Wildcats at 3-0. They return to their pitch in a rematch against the No. 5 Greene Central Rams on Thursday. Their last meeting resulted in the Dark Horses eeking past the Rams in a nail biter match with a solitary goal separating the two. Game time set for 7 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson