The Wildcats take down Pender Patriots in physical match, 3-0

Ricardo Diaz battles for possession with a Pender player. He got the final goal in the match.

Henry Jorge gets a shot at the goal. Pender’s keeper managed to deflect the score. He had two goals.

In a tough, hard fought match against the Pender Patriots Monday evening, the Hobbton Wildcats pulled out a 3-0 win to advance to round four of the state soccer playoffs.

The Wildcats managed to get one goal in the first half on an angle shot from the right by Henry Jorge for a 1-0 lead at the 35:54 mark. The balance of the half was a defensive battle between the teams.

Less than five minutes into the second half, at 35:54, Jorge hit the back of the net again for a 2-0 match. The tough defensive battle continued until the 2:25 mark in the match when Ricardo Diaz managed to slip the ball past Pender’s keeper for the 3-0 final.

Jorge was credited with two goals and Diaz had the one goal. Mario Galeano had two assists and Jorge had one assist.

”We didn’t play our best, but we did what we had to for the win. I think Pender’s physicality and aggressive play threw us off for parts of the game. Pender did a good job on the defensive side of the ball to make us uncomfortable with how we play, but the boys stuck with it and kept pushing which got us over the line.”

The Wildcats will host No. 4 Voyager Academy Vikings on Thursday at 6 p.m. In last year’s fourth round Voyager took out Hobbton in a triple overtime thriller that ended, separated by one goal at 2-1. The Wildcats will be looking to rectify last year’s defeat this time around.

