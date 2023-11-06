Clinton dominates in all phases, shuts down Kinston, 64-12

The Kinston Vikings crushed on Friday after a competition on the gridiron against the Dark Horses of Clinton. Over 300 yards through the air and crushing the opposing quarterback, Clinton walked away with the win in dominating fashion, 64-12.

It quickly got out of hand for the visiting Vikings with the Horses scoring early. Clinton was relentless and pummeled Kinston. On defense, the Horses were unstoppable as they mowed down the opposition with ease over the next four quarters. Though penalties had been a pesky issue, they clobbered the Vikings with seven sacks. It was a no fly zone in the secondary as well with two interceptions courtesy of Javion Kenan and Jase Westerbeek. Jayden Williams forced a fumble that was scooped up by Alexander Evans in aid of the Clinton routing. The sack frenzy was lead by Josiah Dwyer, who led his team with four. Koran Blackwell, Amaris Williams and Jayden Williams each had one a piece.

Offensively, they were just as dominant. Quarterback, Ny’Darion Blackwell, was on fire lofting five touchdowns through the air. He was throwing darts that Friday completing 77% of his passes while amassing 302 yards. On the ground, it was all McLaurin who was the scoring leader for the team, he carried the ball 11 times for 63 yards for four touchdowns. Demarious Pugh held the ball four times for twenty yards and A. Williams carried it three times for 32 yards.

Receiving wise, McLaurin was the primary target, pulling in four receptions averaging 35 yards on 141 yards total and two scores. Jakarrion Kenan snatched three receptions for 103 yards and a score. Landen Pearson and Trejon Gayle each took one pass and made use of their time and scampered into the endzone as well.

The Dark Horse extend their win streak to 11 after their dominating performance, Clinton remains undefeated at 11-0. The stampede is still hot and they will be looking to ruin the No. 16 Beddingfield Bruins plans this coming Friday for round two of NCHSAA tournament. Kick off is slated for 7 p.m.

