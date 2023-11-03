Raiders surrender 3 first-half goals to Wallace-Rose Hill

The Raiders were on the road for a heated match on the pitch in the frigid air out at Wallace-Rose Hill. Midway fought valiantly but the Bulldogs came roaring out the gate. They shut out the Raiders, sending them home with loss, 3-0.

Midway arrived on the pitch and the action took place immediately. The Bulldogs were able to cut up the the Raiders and made use of their time. One by one, the goals came and Midway found themselves in dire straits trailing by a trio of scores just past the halfway point in the first half. The Raiders battened down the hatches and rendered Wallace inert for the remainder of the half.

After the break, Midway had a hill to climb and were looking to put anything into the net. For 40 minutes, the Raiders continued to unload on the Bulldogs but their resolve was unbreakable. Wallace-Rose Hill was not budging despite the fight the Raiders brought to their pitch. Back and forth they went and the clock was winding down on the visitors season, desperation was starting to set in. Alas, it was not enough and the Bulldogs tamped down Midway to move on, leaving the Raiders behind to hold the bag, 3-0.

Head coach for the Raiders, Russ Warren had a couple of comments regarding the loss and praised his team for their ‘Never give up’ mentality.

“It was a tough game. We played well but couldn’t find the back of the net. Wallace got a couple of goals early and then we settled down and played well but tonight wasn’t our night. I’m proud of my guys especially my senior class. They finished 19-3-1 and that is an incredible record and one they should be proud of.”

As he mentioned, the Raiders cap off the year at 19-3-1 their highest record of victories in five years and took second in the SAC-6 at 5-2-1.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson