Midway takes it to five with win over Ayden-Grifton

The Lady Raiders took to the road on their journey to the state title this past Saturday. Midway faced off with the No. 1 Ayden-Grifton Chargers, who stood in their way. In a stunner, Midway toppled the leading squad in a late game heroics to extend to the fifth set, 3-2.

The first set went they way Midway had hoped and they shot down the No.1 seed. It was a close one however and the Raiders had to work hard for it. As they battled back and forth with tons of rallies and volleys, the Chargers lost the first set by two, putting Midway ahead early 25-23.

The second and third sets didn’t go well for the powerhouse squad from Sampson. Ayden showed why they were No. 1 and beat them by six and eight points respectively. Midway found themselves in dire straits, with the Chargers just one win away from shutting down their season. The ladies out of Spivey’s didn’t quit and pushed back against Ayden.

Set four saw another hard round of play with Midway exerting their will over the Chargers. They battled it out and the talented Raiders were able to punch out this set by a decent margin at 25-19. In the final set, the Raiders ran away with gaining the lead and never looking back. They took the match with a convincing win in the fifth to snag a spot at Regionals, their second visit in a row, at 15-8.

The Raiders now sit at 23-4 on the year and will return to action on Tuesday when they will face off against Camden County Bruins (22-3), the team that sent them home last season at Regionals.

