40 blowout drops Midway in final SAC-6 contest; Bulldogs triumph 62-22

It was Senior Night out at Midway High School on Friday night as the Raiders hosted St. Pauls in the regular season finale. A second-place battle was set to ensue in Spivey’s Corner as both teams were looking to secure the best possible seed ahead of next week’s playoffs. When the dust settled, it was St. Pauls that railroaded the Midway, running away with a 62-22 victory.

The Bulldogs received the opening kickoff and got opening possession on their own 36-yard line. St. Pauls worked quickly into Midway territory, getting all the way down to the Raiders 23-yard line in just three plays. A holding penalty backed them up 10 yards, but they were able to overcome the negative yards on fourth down to keep the drive alive. From there, the Bulldogs punched it in on an 11-yard run by Tyler Parks to get the game’s first score. The PAT was good and with 8:44 on the clock, St. Pauls led 7-0.

On the ensuing kickoff, Midway started on their own 5-yard line after hesitating on a ball they thought was destined for a touchback. The Raiders were able to pick up one first down but they stalled out from there and were forced to punt. Following the punt, the Bulldogs took their next possession at their own 34-yard line. Just three plays into the drive, Malikah Locklear scampered 60 yards for another touchdown, bolstering the St. Paul’s lead. With the successful PAT, the Bulldogs led 14-0 with 4:29 left in the first quarter.

The next Raider try started at their own 19-yard line where again they picked up a quick first down. But also just like the previous drive, Midway went three and out and once again was forced to punt, after which St. Pauls took over on their own 41-yard line.

14-0 was the margin at the end of the first quarter but the Bulldogs were knocking on the door.

Just one play into the new quarter, Yoshua McBryde scampered 15 yards up the middle for another St. Pauls touchdown, further distancing themselves from Midway as the game was getting out of hand. The PAT was good and with 11:54 on the clock, the score was 21-0.

The Raiders lined up for their next possession lined up on their own 20-yard line, looking to make something happen. That’s precisely what happened as Midway marched the field and tacked on their first touchdown of the game. After picking up a first down at midfield on a long pass play to Wyatt Herring, Cody Ammons scampered in from four yards out to get the score. The Raiders tacked on a two-point try and with 9:47 left in the half, the score was 21-8.

On the ensuing possession, the Bulldogs took over on their own 37-yard line, looking for a response. Instead it was a three and out on back-to-back sacks. After the punt, Midway took over on their own 46-yard line, looking to creep back in. Again, that’s precisely what happened. Another fourth down conversion along the way set up a Tripp Westbrook touchdown run of five yards. Midway converted the two-point try and with 4:21 left in the half, Midway was back in it at 21-16.

After the ensuing kickoff, St. Pauls set up shop at their own 42-yard line, seeking an answer to avoid a collapse. They were able to find one this time as Parks made his way around the right side and scampered 30 yards for his second touchdown of the night, extending the lead back to 28-16 with 1:43 left in the half.

After the kickoff, the Raiders set up shop at their own 32-yard line, working in a 2-minute drill to counter the St. Pauls touchdown. A 15-yard late hit penalty aided Midway in their efforts, spotting the ball at the Bulldogs 37-yard line with 1:32 left. They drove even further into St. Pauls territory, but a deflected interception shut the Raiders down and the halftime margin was 28-16.

A touchback was how the second half started out and Midway got first possession on their own 20-yard line. The result of this drive wasn’t one the Raiders liked as they were forced to punt the ball away following three plays and done. The punt was returned all the way back for a touchdown, jolting the Bulldogs lead to 35-16 at the 9:50 mark of the third quarter.

The ensuing kickoff was another touchback, putting Midway right back on their 20-yard line to start the possession. A pass interference call assisted the Raiders in gaining some yards, but they went four and out afterward and turned the ball over on downs at their own 40-yard line. The Bulldogs were unable to make Midway pay, though, and they turned it back over on a punt after three plays.

Backed up inside their own 5-yard line, the Raiders ran just one play before turning the ball over on a fumble. That’s where St. Pauls took over, knocking on the door of another touchdown. Two plays later they were in for the score on a 3-yard run by Parks. The PAT was good and with 5:02 left in the third quarter, the Bulldogs led 42-16.

Just a couple minutes later, St. Pauls struck again, this time on an 81-yard touchdown run by McBryde. Another PAT was successful and the Bulldogs led 49-16 with 2:07 left in the third quarter.

That’s where things stood as the game shifted to the fourth quarter. St. Pauls continued to add to their lead. With 7:53 left in the game, Quintell McNeill got in the score column on a 6-yard run. After the PAT, the score was 56-16.

Down the stretch, both teams added one final score to set up the final tally of 62-22.

With the loss, Midway falls to 7-3 overall and finishes Southeastern Athletic Conference play at 3-2.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson