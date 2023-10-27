Sampson Community College holds third annual run for community

Over a 100 runners and many more around the community aided in the success of this event

Over a 100 runners and many more around the community aided in the success of this event

Over a 100 runners and many more around the community aided in the success of this event

On Thursday, October 12, Sampson Community College (SCC) held its third annual Sampson Shuffle 5K and Fun Run, in partnership with the Southeastern NC YMCA. Over 100 participants came out in support of student success— with proceeds going directly towards SCC and YMCA scholarships.

The Shuffle underwent various changes this year, with the addition of Fox Lake to the 5K course and the race being held a month earlier than in the past. Race Full Send managed the event, with runners of all ages registering to complete either the 5K (3.1 miles) or Fun Run (1 mile).

Residents came out and enjoyed the festivities and food trucks, while supporting participants as they finished their races and received awards at the end of the night. Throughout the evening, local EMS and police remained on campus to ensure the safety of both the runners and guests.

Robin Palmer, SCC Foundation Director and community wellness advocate, spoke on the community aspect. “There were coworkers walking together, friends running in their first ever 5K, young kids participating in the Fun Run, moms pushing strollers, and others simply cheering and enjoying a beautiful afternoon at Sampson East Park. It continues to be a community event that everyone can be a part of.”

The event also wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication of SCC’s faculty and staff, and the twenty-five volunteers who dedicated their time to make the day a great success.

Through the Shuffle, both SCC and the YMCA jointly aim to support student scholarships and promote a healthier lifestyle in the region. Both the YMCA’s mission to promote health, fitness, and youth development in NC and the SCC Foundation’s mission to cultivate a broad base of community support for the College and support students through scholarships, align perfectly with the values of the Sampson Shuffle.

Lisa Turlington, Dean of Advancement and Executive Director of the Foundation, shared her thoughts on the event. “It was exciting to have such a dynamic crowd at the Sampson Shuffle this year. We welcomed many returning participants and volunteers while engaging many first time Shufflers of all ages and abilities. A favorite scene was sponsor and Southern Style BBQ owner, Samantha DiPinto supporting her friend and employee, Shelia Faircloth as she finished her first 5K. It was a joyous sense of community as most participants and volunteers were cheering her at the finish line. We hope the event will continue to grow.”

Sampson CC extends its gratitude to all the participants, volunteers, and community members who came out and made the College’s third annual 5K & Fun Run event such a memorable night. SCC is grateful to have partnered with the Southeastern YMCA in support of student scholarships and educational success.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson