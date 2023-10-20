Lady Horses snag first league trophy on green; next stop Regionals

The Lady Horses made school history with their first conference title. Clinton took home the East Central Golf Championship home this week after stellar play on the green.

With the wind at their back, the Lady Horses proved to be a formidable team to take on with. Kenzy Yang Ava Williford Sofia Fleury and Caroline Holland all who had great showings in the final tournament to cap off their season. Yang led her team on the green with an 89 stroke count to hold second place, following her, just four strokes behind, was Williford who posted a 93, then Fleury with 100 and finally Holland with a 101.

The final tally for the tournament had Clinton holding first with a 282 total score beating out East Duplin who trailed by 26 at 308. This quad of quality golfers owned the conference and took home all the conference hardware including the overall title with their superb play. They all qualified to continue on to the East Regional Championship on Monday Oct. 23 where they will tee-off at Lane Tree Golf Club. Tournament begins at 9 a.m.

Coach Eddie Gray praised his team and the effort put forward to make this dream a reality for the Lady Horses.

“They have definitely earned this. They have put a lot of work in over the years. Look forward to seeing how we compete moving forward in regionals and hopefully states.”

