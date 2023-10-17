Regular seasons coming to an end, conference tourneys around the corner

Postseason play is in sight and the teams of Sampson County prep to take their seasons further. Here are the games that didn’t get coverage.

Clinton

Volleyball

The Lady Dark Horses welcomed in St. Pauls in the penultimate game of their regular season on Thursday night. Unfortunately for them, it just wasn’t their night as the Lady Bulldogs left Clinton High School with a 3-1 victory. With back-to-back losses, the Lady Dark Horses are now 11-10 overall and 3-6 in conference play. They wrap up regular season play on Tuesday when they host Fairmont.

Harrells

Volleyball

The Lady Crusaders wrapped up their season on Tuesday, dropping their final game against Faith Christian, 3-1. They finish the season at 5-16 overall and 3-6 in conference play.

Soccer

It’s been a great year for the Crusaders soccer team, who concluded their season with an 11-4 overall record and a 7-3 conference record. Their last outing was last Tuesday, a 3-2 victory over Mintz Christian Academy.

Football

Harrells enjoyed a fun night out on the football field Friday night when they picked up a big win against the GRACE Eagles, 38-6. The win puts them at 5-3 on the season and 2-1 in conference play.

Hobbton

Soccer

The Wildcats soccer team had a successful week, picking up a pair of road wins to maintain their strong season. On Monday, Hobbton earned a 4-0 victory at Neuse Charter and then turned around on Friday and picked up a 7-0 victory over rival Lakewood. The Wildcats are now 14-3-1 overall and 7-1 in Carolina 1A Conference play. Next up for Hobbton is a home game against Union on Monday and then concluding regular season play on Wednesday against North Duplin.

Lakewood

Volleyball

The Lady Leopards dropped a pair of games this past week, falling by back-to-back 3-0 scores against Neuse Charter on Tuesday and Rosewood on Thursday. Now at 2-17 overall and 2-8 in conference play, one game remains for Lakewood – a home game against North Duplin on Monday.

Soccer

In addition to Friday’s loss against Hobbton, the Leopards also suffered a loss to North Duplin on Monday, falling 4-2 in overtime. Now at 4-11-1 on the season and 1-6-1 in conference play, Lakewood will travel to Neuse Charter on Monday and will host Rosewood on Wednesday.

Midway

Volleyball

The Lady Raiders continue to steamroll through Southeastern Athletic Conference play, earning another 3-0 win against Red Springs on Thursday. This moves Midway to 16-4 overall and 9-0 in SAC-6 Conference play. The Lady Raiders will travel to St. Pauls on Tuesday to conclude regular season play.

Union

Football

The Spartans took another tough loss on Friday night, falling by the 49-8 score at North Duplin. They are now 2-7 overall and 0-3 in Carolina 1A Conference play. Next up is a home game against Hobbton this Friday night as Union closes out regular season play.

