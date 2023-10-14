Lady Wildcats swept by Union and North Duplin to finish season

The Lady Wildcats have had a rough go of it this week, capping off the regular season with two straight sweep losses.

Their first loss this week, came at the hands of the Union Spartans. They went three and out against the visiting team. After a competitive first set where they fell to the Spartans by five at 25-20, the next two sets weren’t even close with Hobbton dropping the games by 12 and 9 points respectively.

After that, the Lady Wildcats hosted the Lady Rebels of North Duplin, looking to notch a conference win before the season ended. They would end up losing three straight sets to the visitors on Thursday night, spoiling their senior night buzz.

“Two of the three were pretty close,” commented Hobbton coach Russell Jones. The scores were 18-25, 13-25, and 21-25.

“It’s been the story the whole year,” Jones continued. “We just can’t score. In the third game, we served 13 times. You are supposed to get a point on the side out, a point at least when you are serving. We should have had 26 and we’re sitting on 21. That was the same thing in the first and second game. They were good. They hit it where we weren’t. We did not capitalize on their mistakes.”

The Wildcats had one bright spot on the night. The JV won in three straight games. Jones praised Lillie Bowden for her serves in the second and third games.

Hobbton ends their season sitting at 6-11 and a last place finish in the Carolina 1A at 1-7. The conference tournament starts Monday at Union with the Lady Wildcats likely playing Union in the second match.

