Spartans take loss to No. 2 Rosewood, plunder Rebels again

The Spartans split the week and took a loss to the No. 2 Eagles of Rosewood in a heated row, 3-1. They followed it up by taking down the North Duplin Rebels 4-2. Union hold third place in the Carolina 1A with a record of 5-3 after the week.

Union v Rosewood

The No. 2 and 3 teams in the Carolina 1A faced off on Monday in a tough match. The Rosewood Eagles arrived in Rose-Hill to take on the Union Spartans. Despite the hard fought game, Union fell and Rosewood took advantage of some missteps that sealed the deal for them, 3-1.

In the first half, both teams were focused and pressed each other hard. Rosewood held a small advantage in the early minutes of the match. The Eagles had swarmed the Spartans and pushed them deep into their own territory. The home team kept threatening, however, as Rosewood couldn’t seem to keep them contained. Union utilized the long ball and extended the Eagles teams. These breakouts put the visitors on their heels a handful of times before Rosewood finally broke out and scored the first goal.

After the score, the Eagles resumed their assault and it was looking like they’d score again, but the Spartans held their ground. Union pushed back against the swarm and scored a goal of their own to tie it up at one all. They continued to push back but Rosewood managed to break through and sent a missile into the net with five minutes left in the first half.

Entering halftime, Union was trailing, 2-1.

In the second half, Rosewood struggled to score again with the Spartans keeping them at bay. Plenty of action in the second with both teams fighting hard in this conference match. The Eagles however were able to penetrate the Union defense and scored their third goal. The Spartans fought hard but couldn’t capitalize on their created opportunities and took the loss, 3-1.

Union v North Duplin

After a long delay, the referees had finally arrived the Spartans and Rebels of North Duplin faced off on the pitch. Union would take them down after a hard fought match, 4-2.

The Spartans came out swinging and scored the first goal of the match within the first five minutes. Rafael Santiago zipped past the Rebel backline and put Union on the board.

From there, Union had held Duplin in their own zone for most of the first half. The Spartans were hung up however with a series of missed opportunities for goals. A couple of corners fell flat and multiple advances on net wound up effortlessly booted away by the Rebels. Duplin managed to take advantage of a few of the Spartan slip-ups but all of them fizzled out fast.

The Rebels were struggling in their own right as they couldn’t seem to put anything together. The Rebel goalie could be heard and frustration was escalating with passes being mishandled and ball control lacking. Union turned the dial up and their form was showing consistency.

After a slew of passes and fine dribbling, Hector Banegas made a pinpoint pass to the edge of the box for Jeyck Laguna, who sent the shot to the back of the net for Union’s second goal of the match. Entering the final minutes of the half, the Rebels created some breathing room on the field with better passing. This didn’t have much effect though with Union continuing to smother Duplin. The first half would end with Union ahead 2-0.

The break ended and the teams returned to the pitch and picked up right where they left out. Duplin continued to hold off the aggressive Spartans and had been effective shutting them down. They finally got on the board after a smooth shot from the Rebels that Brady Montelban had no chance to save. He extended out to try but the ball sailed in unhindered to keep it close.

Union continued to batter at the Rebels door with a barrage of shots. Nothing went in with two sailing harmlessly over the net and the rest just a hair off, keeping them on their heels. Finally, Duplin’s door splintered and fell apart from the relentless assault with back to back goals from Laguna, scoring the hat-trick with eight minutes left in the match. Union began swapping in younger talent.

The Rebels continued to charge ahead and pressed the Spartans. With a little over two minutes left in the game, Duplin pulled a fast one and caught the Spartans flat-footed. They rushed past the Union defenders and created a one on one situation. Montelban, stood tall and made the save to keep it a three score match, the ball rolled behind the goal resulting in a corner kick.

Union kept them out on the corner but the Rebels weren’t finished. They continued to bombard the home net and managed to get one more goal in as the seconds dwindled to zero. Union snatched their fifth conference win of the season, solidifying their third place position in the Carolina 1A, 4-2.

Union stands at 9-7 on the year with a 5-3 record in their league. They will finish out the regular season next week with the No. 1 Hobbton Wildcats (13-3-1) and the Neuse Charter Cougars (2-11).

