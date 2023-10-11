Raiders rally late on pitch, run over St. Pauls

The Raiders soccer squad was on the pitch Monday night, taking on Southeastern Athletic Conference opponent St. Pauls at Tommy Sloan Stadium. After getting off to somewhat of a slow start, the Raiders rallied late and secured a 5-1 victory over the Bulldogs to keep things rolling.

Throughout the early going of the first half, the Bulldogs maintained possession and generated a couple of chances via a corner kick and a free kick following a Midway foul. Both instances, though, the Raiders turned aside the threats with Midway goalkeeper Keller Godwin cleaning up the penalty kick.

Near the midway point of the half, the Raiders began to keep possession but they struggled to get the ball deep into St. Pauls territory. As it was, the heart of the battle was contained primarily to the middle of the field.

That was, however, until the Raiders took a turnover and buried a quick goal. With 21:42 on the clock, Jayden Espino-Diaz took a pass out front the goal and went one-on-one with the Bulldogs goalkeeper. Espino-Diaz won this battle, getting the shot in to give Midway the 1-0 lead.

Later in the half, the Raiders squandered a corner kick of their own, leaving the score at 1-0. Both teams were having their share of chances, but the defenses weren’t breaking as Midway clung to its lead.

As time ticked under 10 minutes to go, the Raiders had a couple more corner kick chances, but missed out on each. Then around the 7:00 mark, St. Pauls narrowly missed a goal as Godwin vacated the net, leaving it wide open. Thankfully for the Raiders, Angel Godinez slid in at the last second and prevented the ball from crossing into the goal, preserving Midway’s 1-0 lead.

That’s where things sat as the game reached halftime.

Out of the break, the Raiders came out and were largely the aggressor. They maintained possession and applied lots of pressure in the early goings. Though unable to add to their lead initially, Midway finally got one through for a goal off a corner kick. With 21:50 on the clock, Luke McCray sent the kick in, which ricocheted off another player before Edwin Gaspar cleaned up the loose ball for the goal, putting the Raiders lead at 2-0.

That same duo struck again just a few minutes later in the same situation. McCray sent in a corner kick, the ball ricocheted around and Gaspar cleaned it up to make it 3-0 with 17:15 left in the game.

Then with time dwindling down, the Raiders chipped in another goal off the foot of Alexander Reyes. With 4:02 left in the game, Reyes took a pass along the side and sent a ball toward the goalkeeper that looked to be gobbled up. Instead, the ball somehow got through the goalkeeper’s legs and rolled into the net, giving Midway the 4-0 lead.

St. Pauls did manage to tally one goal late, getting a ball past Godwin with 2:13 left, who had made a run on a loose ball that he just wasn’t able to clear. With the score now 4-1, the Raiders worked to avenge that goal as Luis Florido got into the scoring column, tallying one final goal with 1:08 left.

That’s how things ended as Midway celebrated a 5-1 conference victory.

With the win, Midway is now 15-1-1 overall and 2-1-1 in conference play. They are done for the week and will face West Bladen on Monday followed by another highly anticipated matchup with Clinton on Wednesday.

