Clinton, Midway seek to spoil each other’s seasons; Lakewood sharpens claws with Hobbton ahead

Midway and Clinton face off on the gridiron this Friday in this week’s Game of the Week.

Sampson County is set for an electric weekend of Gridiron action as we are deep in conference play. Lakewood is hungry for more as they travel to Newton Grove, facing an eager Wildcats looking to shake off a historic loss. The Dark Horses have been running roughshod over the opposition and the Raiders of Midway will be vying to hold on to their win streak, facing Clinton.

Clinton (7-0) v Midway (6-1) *Game of the Week*

Since their first meeting, the Dark Horses have reigned terror on Spivey’s Corner. Since their first meeting back in 2013, the Dark Horses have trampled Midway and have yet to fall to the Raiders. A history of blowouts and a few close calls, Midway will have to dig deep to take on this Clinton team.

With the SAC-6 title in sight, Midway and Clinton are fighting for the top with them tied for second with two wins a piece. The Dark Horses have put together quite the seven game streak, making quick work of the competition over the past seven games. The Dark Horses have amassed 353 points so far, with their biggest win coming at the expense of West Bladen at 71-14. The Raiders also took down the Knights at 51-24. The most glaring difference between the two squads are the points against with the Darks Horses still holding under triple digits at 91, while the Raiders have been more generous in this department at 224.

With Clinton stampeding forward, gunning for another win, Midway will need to brace themselves for these high-powered behemoths as they defend their field. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Harrells (4-3) @ GRACE Christian (1-6)

The Crusaders will be on the road this coming Friday as they take on the GRACE Christian Eagles.

Harrells has been on a roller coaster of a ride this season. Starting off hot, they put down their first three teams in convincing fashion. Their following three games ended in losses with a shutout along the way to High Point. They rebounded and returned to form following that, sending Wake Christian back to the doghouse whimpering on a 33-7 victory. The Crusaders are even in the NCISAA Big East at 1-1 tied for third with their rivals, Ravenscroft.

With Grace in last place, raking in a measly 89 points while allowing 259 in return, Harrells will be looking to pick up the win to stay in contention for the conference trophy.

Hobbton (3-4) v Lakewood (7-1)

Lakewood has been voracious this season on the gridiron. A stout defense that has caused many a nightmare this season and a squad of backs that have carved up yardage on their opposition. This play has propelled them to the top of the conference with only Rosewood just around the corner. They will travel to Newton Grove to take on the Hobbton Wildcats who have been in a slump, trying to get traction.

The highly charged Wildcats have offensively been solid, with the ability to score on multiple fronts, putting up on average 295 yards in the air and 156 on the ground. However, with the exception of two games they’ve allowed more than thirty points in their games. They slid past North Johnston by two but the other games all ended in a loss, including the record setting game, where they allowed Pender to pack on 106 scores last week. The Wildcats will be looking to get back on track but it will be a tough encounter as they have to go through Lakewood.

The Leopards have allowed only 106 points on the year and kept the air attack of Midway capped in scoring at 32, keeping a balance between the secondary and the big hitters up front. They have been all over the opposition, averaging 54 tackles a game. In addition, they’ve pulled 11 interceptions in and nine sacks, while jarring the ball loose on opposing players 12 times. This mean Leopard team will be a challenge this Friday as they are showing no signs of letting up.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Union (2-6) @ North Duplin (5-2)

After two straight wins, the Spartans followed it up with two losses. Entering conference play, they’ve been taken down in convincing fashion, falling to the leaders of the Carolina 1A, Lakewood and Rosewood, for a combined total of 105-16.

The North Duplin Rebels are hovering in third place with their first conference loss coming from Lakewood and are looking to jump back on the wagon. The Spartans will try to hop back into it and will have a mountain to climb this Friday.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

