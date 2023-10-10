Raiders pillage West Bladen for fifth straight win this season

It was Homecoming out at Midway High School Friday night as the Raiders welcomed West Bladen into Tommy Sloan Stadium for a Southeastern Athletic Conference showdown. Midway has been riding high recently and was looking to make it consecutive wins in conference play before a matchup with Clinton next week. The Raiders were successful in moving past the Knights, notching a 51-24 victory.

West Bladen received the opening kick off and after recovering an onside kick attempt, started on their own 49-yard line. Three plays into the drive, the Knights threw an interception that was hauled in by Ke’Mari McNeill and returned to the West Bladen 45-yard line. One play later, Tripp Westbrook hooked up with Thomas Perez on a 45-yard pass play for a score. Cody Ammons converted the 2-point try and with 11:10 on the clock in the first quarter, Midway led 8-0.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Knights recovered another onside kick and set up shop at the Raiders 48-yard line. They went three and out and punted the ball away, giving Midway possession on their own 17-yard line.

The Raiders moved the ball decently on this drive, but a holding penalty backed them up and they were unable to overcome the negative yardage. After their punt, West Bladen took over at the Midway 41-yard line. This drive went in reverse, yielding a punt attempt from back in their own territory. After a high snap over the punter’s head, the Raiders were able to block the punt attempt and set up their offense on the West Bladen 29-yard line. Just a few plays later, Ammons scampered in from around six yards out to boost Midway’s lead. He also converted the 2-point try and with 2:08 left in the first quarter, the Raiders led 16-0.

For the next kickoff, Midway kicked the ball more downfield than on previous attempts, putting the Knights on offense around their own 40-yard line. They moved the ball into Raiders territory, gaining a first down as the quarter wound down.

At the end of the first quarter, Midway led 16-0 but West Bladen was lined up for a first down at the Raiders 35-yard line.

On the first play of the second quarter, they converted a long pass play down to the Midway 5-yard line, setting up first and goal. They ran in the short touchdown run on third down, running it in from the one yard line cut into the Raiders lead. Their 2-point try was good and with 10:59 left in the first half, Midway led 16-8.

After the kickoff, Midway lined up deep in their own territory, lining up on the 17-yard line. One play was all it took for Westbrook to connect with Andre Gregory on an 83-yard catch and run for a touchdown down. Ammons again converted the 2-point try and with 10:40 left in the half, the Raiders led 24-8.

The next drive began on the West Bladen 37-yard line where the Knights were looking to make some magic happen again. Instead, Midway’s Jarrett Cooper hauled in a tipped pass attempt for an interception, putting the Raiders offense back on the field at their own 36-yard line. Midway appeared to pick up the first down but another holding penalty pushed the Raiders back. Still, though, Midway picked up the first down, gambling on fourth down to make the line to gain. Lined up at the Knights 48-yard line, a face mask penalty against West Bladen pushed the Raiders deeper into Knights territory. With 2:33 left in the half, Midway found the payload again, this time on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Westbrook to McNeill, further adding to the Raiders lead. Ammons converted another 2-point try and the lead was now 32-8.

At the half, that was the margin as Midway was off to celebrate the homecoming festivities. During halftime, Midway High School crowned its 2023 Homecoming Queen, Yisell Cisneros.

When play resumed in the second half, the Raiders took the opening kick and lined up on offense at their own 30-yard line. They settled in for a long drive, biting small chunks of yards out of the field at a time. The clock was all the way down to 7:48 in the third quarter when Ammons barreled into the end zone from about a yard out to add to Midway’s lead. The 2-point try failed this time, leaving the score at 38-8.

On the ensuing kickoff, West Bladen made some magic happen when they returned the short kickoff all the way back for a touchdown. They converted the 2-point try and at 7:41 the score was 38-16.

The Raiders took the ensuing kickoff on their own 35-yard line and began to march. Two plays later, they were down into Knights territory and then a 30-yard pass completion from Westbrook to Gregory set Ammons up for a 2-yard touchdown run with 6:53 left in the third. Ammons was stopped short on the 2-point try, leaving the score at 44-16.

The Knights next drive ended in disaster when a three and out yielded a punt attempt. The punter dropped his knee to the ground before getting the punt off and Midway’s offense was back on the field at the West Bladen 16-yard line, looking to bulk up their lead. With 4:36 on the clock, Westbrook hit Wyatt Herring on a 14-yard hookup, adding to the Raiders advantage. The PAT was converted, and Midway led 51-16.

West Bladen kept fighting, though, and came up with another touchdown with 58.3 left in the quarter. They also converted the 2-point try and now trailed 51-24. The fourth quarter passed by like a ship in the night with no more scoring and the final product was a 51-24 victory for the Raiders.

Offensively for Midway, Westbrook completed 12-of-16 pass attempts for 291 yards and four touchdowns. Gregory had four receptions for 145 yards and one touchdown, McNeill had three receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown, Perez had one completion for 45 yards and a touchdown, and Herring had one catch for 14 yards and a touchdown.

On the ground, Ammons had 25 carries for 127 yards and three touchdowns to go along with one catch for 21 yards.

With the win, Midway is now 6-1 on the season and 2-0 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play. They will hit the road the next week to take on county rival Clinton.

