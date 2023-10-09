Clinton mows down Red Devils for seventh straight win

These are the games that didn’t make cover last week.

Clinton

Soccer

After Monday’s electrifying game that ended in a tie with Midway, the Dark Horses hit the road down to St. Pauls on Wednesday, continuing Southeastern Athletic Conference play. Clinton took care of business on this road trip, getting an 8-0 shutout win over the Bulldogs. After leading 3-0 at the half, the Dark Horses really went to work and generated five more scores to get the impressive victory. Julian Najera netted two goals for Clinton while Oskar Adasiak, David Paz, Jonathan Gutierrez, Holden Spell, Seavy Jordan, and Walker Spell all had one goal apiece.

The Dark Horses are now 13-1-1 on the season and 3-0-1 in SAC-6 play. They have a pair of home games this week, first against West Bladen on Wednesday followed by a game against Franklin Academy on Thursday.

Volleyball

The Lady Dark Horses took on Red Springs on Thursday and also came away with a victory, winning in four sets, 3-1. Scores were 25-17, 25-15, and 25-8 They dropped the third set by the score of 25-15. Clinton is now 11-8 overall and 3-4 in conference play. They will be back on the court Tuesday at Midway followed by a home game against St. Pauls on Thursday.

Football

The Dark Horses took down Red Springs on Friday night, getting a big Homecoming win by the score of 56-15. This win puts Clinton at 7-0 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. They are slated for a matchup against county rival Midway on Friday.

Congratulations to Savannah Pearson for being crowned the 2023 Clinton High School Homecoming Queen.

Harrells

Volleyball

The Lady Crusaders aren’t exactly having the best of seasons. At 4-15 overall and 3-6 in conference play, the Harrells volleyball team suffered a 3-0 loss to Kerr-Vance Academy on Thursday, falling 25-21, 25-16, and 25-14. Their regular season finale is set for Monday, a home game against Southeastern Christian Academy.

Football

After suffering a 3-game skid, the Crusaders football team got back into the win column on Friday night, earning a 33-7 victory over Wake Christian Academy. This puts them at 4-3 on the season and 1-1 in conference play. They are scheduled for a trip to GRACE Christian on Friday.

Hobbton

Soccer

The Wildcats soccer team got tripped up this past week, taking their first conference loss of the season on the road at Rosewood on Wednesday. The Eagles avenged an earlier 4-1 loss to Hobbton, getting the 2-1 win this past week. This loss puts the Wildcats at 12-3-1 overall on the season and 5-1 in Carolina 1A Conference play. Hobbton is scheduled to travel to Neuse Charter on Monday and to Lakewood on Wednesday.

Volleyball

It wasn’t a great week for the Lady Wildcats on the volleyball court as they dropped a pair of games, falling 3-0 to Neuse Charter on Tuesday and 3-2 to Lakewood on Thursday. Scores on Tuesday were 25-23, 25-11, and 25-11. Things were significantly closer on Thursday, but the Lady Leopards prevailed, taking Hobbton down in five sets. Lakewood won 25-18 in set number one, 25-14 in the fourth set, and 15-8 in the fifth set. The Lady Wildcats looked to be rolling in the second and third sets, winning 25-16 and 25-15, but the Lady Leopards fought back and came up with the win.

Hobbton is now 6-9 overall and 1-7 in Carolina 1A Conference play. They will wrap up regular season play this week, taking on Union at home on Tuesday followed by a home game against North Duplin on Thursday.

Lakewood

Soccer

The Leopards soccer team absorbed a couple losses this past week, falling 9-0 at the hands of Rosewood on Monday and 2-1 against Union on Thursday. Lakewood is 4-9-1 overall on the season and is 1-4-1 in Carolina 1A Conference play. A trip to North Duplin on Monday and a home game against Hobbton on Wednesday awaits the Leopards this week.

Volleyball

Outside of their win against Hobbton on Thursday, the Lady Leopards took a 3-0 loss to North Duplin on Tuesday. Scores were 25-15, 25-22, and 25-21. They will conclude the regular season this week with a road trip to Neuse Charter on Tuesday and a home game against Rosewood on Thursday.

Midway

Volleyball

The Lady Raiders were on the road this week, taking on Fairmont and West Bladen in a pair of SAC-6 Conference matchups. Midway earned back-to-back sweeping wins over their foes this week, keeping their conference undefeated streak intact. For Tuesday’s game against Fairmont, the Lady Raiders won convincingly, getting 25-10, 25-15, and 25-9 set wins. Then against West Bladen, they won 25-19, 25-18, and 25-11.

Now at 13-4 overall and 7-0 in league play, they will host Princeton on Monday, Clinton on Tuesday, and Red Springs on Thursday.

Union

The Spartans took another loss on Friday night, falling by the 55-8 score on the road at Rosewood. As a result, Union is 2-6 overall and 0-2 in Carolina 1A Conference play. They will travel to take on North Duplin on Friday.

