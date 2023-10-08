Lakewood improves to 7-1 behind tough play; Tilt with Hobbton next

Freshman Traquan Thompkins attempts to tackle Duplin player, slowing him down to keep him from getting the first down.

The North Duplin Rebels traversed the Jungle on Friday looking for some gridiron action against the Lakewood Leopards. The home team protected their field and smothered the Rebels in a swarm of black and gold that suffocated the opposition. Lakewood took the win 23-15 to climb to 7-1 on the year.

It was muggy night out at the Leopard field and the teams came to the gridiron ready to give their all in this electric conference battle. The Rebels pressed hard in their opening drive, taking yards that the stiff Leopard line would allow. After a long grind and plenty of tough running Duplin, finally pierced the Lakewood defense and scored the first points of the game.

It didn’t hinder the amped Leopard offense that did the same thing to them. The legs of Calvin Lacewell, Shamell Little and Nakai Owens found space in the gaps to expose the holes in the Rebel line and they broke huge plays to knock Duplin down. They would continue to cut in the the Rebel backfield off big rushing plays until they’d break the plane of the end zone to score on a tough defense. Lacewell would cap off the drive with the two point conversion for the lead.

From here it was a defensive slugfest with no end in sight as both teams were stingy with their yard allowance on the evening. They’d exchange drives up until the final minutes of the second quarter before Lakewood gave up the ball on a risky pass. Little ran down the thief and stopped a pick six opportunity for the Rebels, giving the stout Leopard defense a chance to shut down the opposition.

A long battle ensued for the the twenty yards Duplin needed for the score but the Lakewood front got big within the five yard line and shunted the Rebel advance to maintain the lead at 8-7, entering halftime.

With the halftime break over, North Duplin came in with bad intentions and came out swinging on the Leopards. After a tough go of it, North Duplin would strike again on the ground and make it 13-8. They’d score the two points and also earn a debatable flag for unnecessary roughness en route to a two point conversion, making it 15-8.

On their next possession, Rylan Godbold opened up and lofted one to Owens for a 25 yard gain for a momentum shifting first down. After another big gain on the ground, Nakai Owens made the tough run up the gut for the lead changing drive that brought Lakewood up by one, at 16-15.

In the fourth it was much of the same with plenty of back and fourth. As the clock drained away, Heath Britt and Carmine Pope made huge stops that prevented the Rebels from scoring in the red zone. Rylan Godbold threw a long pass to Nakai Owens with 3:39 left on the clock. North Duplin went for it on fourth down and Lakewood stepped up in a big way, stuffing the Rebels in the backfield with authority, giving them possession back on their own 15 yard line. The game winning sack awarded to Xavier Howard who sealed up the advancing Rebels. Lakewood walked away with the win, 23-15.

“We held the ball. We still have some things to clean up, penalties and such. The biggest thing tonight was our attitude. We never quit and our kids came back. The big third down and the goal line stands, and Nakai’s hustle. I’m interested in the next conference game with Hobbton. I look forward to playing Coach Salas. Shoutout to the offense line tonight. Trey Bryant came out and played well. Carmine Pope made great plays as well. Quality win!” Coach Barrett Sloan commented on the Leopards performance.

Lakewood will face off against another mighty conference foe next Friday as they take on the Hobbton Wildcats (3-3). Game time is set for 7 p.m.

