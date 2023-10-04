Lady Horses couldn’t bring down West Bladen, take fourth conference loss

The Lady Dark Horses were on the court on Tuesday, hosting West Bladen in Southeastern Athletic Conference play. Tuesday’s game against the Lady Knights continued the recent rollercoaster ride Clinton has been on as of late as West Bladen won this one, three sets to none.

All three sets were close ones. The Lady Dark Horses were more than competitive with the Lady Knights, they just couldn’t find a way to grind out a win in any of the sets. As it was, West Bladen won in straight sets, 25-19, 25-22, and 25-19.

With that, Clinton was now 10-8 on the season and 2-4 in conference play. They are slated to travel to Red Springs on Thursday Oct 5 for more league play as they try to climb out of fourth place in the SAC-6.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson