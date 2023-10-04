Johnson reflects on his unbeaten Horses team

The Dark Horses putting in the work, aiming to keep their stampede in full steam.

The Dark Horses have been blazing a trail, gunning for the SAC-6 title. Coach Cory Johnson has pulled together a group of men and created a one team mindset that has made their opposition look silly. Their most recent rout had them handing the Knight a demoralizing loss, finishing them off 71-13. The Dark Horses have eviscerated their competition, winning by a margin of 37 points, this season.

The Independent reached out following the big victory and Johnson didn’t seemed phased in the slightest. To him, the game is over onto the next.

“We erase it. It’s a 48-hour rule for the team and 24 for me. They can enjoy the win on the weekend but come Monday, they better be ready to practice.”

This reset mindset has kept Clinton on track, keeping the noise of victory at a minimum so they can focus on the opponent of the week. There is another shark lurking in the waters of the SAC-6, their county rivals, the Midway Raiders. When asked about them and how they are prepping, Coach Johnson said this.

“We’re not preparing for Midway until that week. I’m not doing anything special for them.”

A chilling response from the Dark Horses, showing no fear in the face of their top competition in the SAC-6. The Dark Horses have continued to ascend these past seasons and Coach Johnson speaks about what has changed with the program that he feels has brought them success.

“I think the culture of the team is right. Getting up at five in the morning this summer brought us discipline and structure. I think track season and spring football helped us. As a whole our team is in the right place, there’s no “I’s” on the team right now. Everybody is together and hopefully it stays like that. I think the culture of the team has helped us. Along with some talent, I mean we’re talented.”

Coach Johnson continued on, speaking on his player’s experience and steady progress.

“The kids got a lot of playing experience, a lot of the kids have been playing since sophomore year on varsity. We went 8-3 two years ago, then 11-2 last year and now we’re 6-0. I just think we’re kind of the next step of the gravy train.”

The Horses are on the move with no intentions of shutting down the stampede. With Red Springs entering the Dark Horse Complex this Friday, Clinton will be keeping their eye on the prize with laser focus. Game time is slated for 7 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson