Domination by Wildcats squad, 8-0

The Hobbton Wildcats had a good night Wednesday on the pitch picking up their second win of the week shutting out Neuse Charter 8-0.

The Wildcats got right to work in the game scoring their first goal at the 38:24 mark in the first half on a goal by UlisesPerez bouncing in a score on a pass from the left side to go up 1-0.

Less than a minute later, at 37:31, Henry Jorge hit the back of the net to put the Wildcats up 2-0. Twenty-two minutes later, at 15:13, the Wildcats up 3-0 with a shot down the inside edge of the net.

At 10:02 in the first half Jorge got his second goal of the night to give the Wildcats a 4-0 lead. They, however, were not finished with first half as Jorge got his third goal with a:49 left in the half.

Neuse Charter got very close with 0:57 left in the half as a shot slipped just over the top bar of the net and slide down the outside of the back of the net.

The halftime break saw the Wildcats up 5-0.

Just over half way the second half, the Wildcats scored again when Ever Reyes slipped the ball past the keeper to put the Wildcats up 6-0. At the 11:48 mark, Brandon Ortiz got one past the keeper to put the Wildcats up 7-0. The tenacious Wildcats scored again at 3:50 left in the game with a goal Torres for the final, 8-0.

Jorge had half the Wildcat goal with four. Reyes, Perez, Ortiz and Torres each had one goal.

Matthew Jurado had two assists, Christopher Galeano, Richard Diaz, Peres and Jorge each had one assist.

“Tonight was a good game in front of goal,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “We made most of our chances. I didn’t think we moved the ball the best in the first half. We talked about it and the second half they delivered on what I wanted to see. We also got a chance to play everybody on the bench. That’s always a good thing.”

