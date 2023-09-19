Fierce match as Spartans topple Leopards in high energy match, 3-0

Heated rivals met on the Spartan pitch Monday and a fierce battle for the win ensued. Lakewood was determined to shut down and out-physical the boys in black and red. The match concluded with Union finding themselves the victors over an aggressive Leopard front, 3-0.

The intensity was immediate with both teams, benches included, focused on the action on the field. Possession was a must for either side and neither were making it easy. The Leopards were using finesse and dribbling skills while the Spartans played with aggressive tackling and speed.

The two styles battled it out and put some dangerous shots on net. Lakewood’s goalie , Tito Santiago was tested early and he came in clutch. He made two athletic saves to keep the Leopards in the running. The game carried on like this for the majority of the half, very physical and highly competitive. With only ten minutes left in the match, they were deadlocked at zero all.

As the minutes ticked away, Lakewood encroached on the home team. An untimely tackle from a Union player prompted the ref to call the foul. It was a big opportunity for Lakewood with an untimely penalty resulting in a close free kick with the yellow card. The shot sailed over the goal, keeping the match scoreless.

Despite the penalties, the Spartans held up even with the Leopards keeping them backed up with their play. A crack would surface between the two centerback that would be exploited by Spartan Jeyck Laguna. He would take advantage and find his way to the net. A misstep from the goalie would occur and the dribbler went into the net for the opening goal with eight left in the first.

The battle continued and Lakewood seemed unphased by the goal and fought back. The half would end with the Spartans maintaining a small lead, 1-0.

It wouldn’t take long for the Spartans to fire off another successful advance in the second. Six minutes in, Lakewood’s backline had allowed another Spartan to get open in the middle. Laguna took the cross well and sent a nice header that Santiago bobbled into the net, for Union’s second goal of the game.

Lakewood began to struggle offensively as Union tightened up in the midfield shunting their advance before it began. The Spartans made another big advance but Lakewood battled them out of their zone. They turned it around on Union and Christian Espinoza found space on the edge and took the shot. A loud hollow thud resonated on the pitch as Brady Montalban dove to the left and covered the inside post for the save. Not two minutes later, he would step up again in a big way, taking another shot to the chest diving in the center.

Laguna would snag another goal after a long silence on the pitch with both teams stuck in midfield. He took the pass to the edge and sent a missile that was blocked. The spin however made it hard to control and it danced out of the keeper’s grip and into the net, giving Union a three point advantage.

The match was still heated all the way until the end, but Lakewood couldn’t recover and remained scoreless for the match. Union took the win, 3-0.

Coach Every Cruz was happy with his team’s performance and lauded the play on both sides.

“We were lucky to come out on top in an intense high energetic game. I think both teams made a few mistakes and there is room for improvement. Lakewood fought hard and physical. Coach Marco is doing great things for Lakewood soccer and I wish them success in the conference. Shout out to our golie Brady Montelban for some great saves.”

Coach for Lakewood Marco Perez wasn’t happy with the mistakes made in play, but knows that his guys have improved this season.

“Not as good as we wanted, but we have improved. We had mistakes. It was three mistakes and they got three goals. That’s the beauty of the game. Looking forward to play them again, now that we’ve seen them more, hopefully we won’t have as many mistakes, that’s all.”

Lakewood sits at 3-5 on the year and takes their first conference loss. They will be looking to even out their league record with a win over the North Duplin Rebels (2-4-1) on Wednesday Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.

Union has been on fire with them taking four of their last five games. They now sit at 5-3 and take their first victory in league play. They will be on the road, Wednesday Sept. 20, to face off with the Rosewood Eagles (4-4). Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson