Raiders remain indomitable, nine wins straight; Wildcats take back to back wins on pitch

The Fall Sport season continues to march onward as conference battles are about to unfold. As the recap will show, some teams are having strong starts to the season while others are looking for a spark. Here’s this week’s recap of games that didn’t make it into local coverage.

Clinton

Soccer

After a thrilling come-from-behind win against James Kenan on Thursday, the Dark Horses turned it right around for a matchup against Topsail on Friday evening. Clinton continues to roll after sinking the Pirates, 4-1. The Dark Horses led 2-1 at the halftime intermission but then secured a pair of insurance goals in the second half, all while keeping Topsail from striking again, producing the 4-1 final.

Walker Spell had one goal and one assist and Griffin Williams, Jonathan Gutierrez, and Brandt Sumner all had one goal. Holden Spell, Julian Najera, and David Paz all contributed with one assist apiece.

Clinton is now 8-1 on the season and is slated for a home matchup against Goldsboro on Tuesday and road game at James Kenan on Thursday.

Hobbton

Soccer

The Wildcats picked up back-to-back wins this week, knocking off North Johnston on Tuesday, and then picking a road win at Harnett Central on Thursday, 6-1. Hobbton is now 6-2-1 on the season and will have hosted Rosewood on Monday, see coverage in Wednesday’s paper. Then they’ll host Neuse Charter on Wednesday.

Volleyball

On the volleyball court, the Lady Wildcats did not enjoy the same level of success. They dropped their two games last week, a pair of 3-0 straight-sets losses at the hands of Rosewood and Neuse Charter. They are now 5-4 overall and 0-2 in Carolina 1A Conference play. Hobbton is scheduled to host Lakewood on Tuesday before traveling to Union on Thursday.

Lakewood

The Leopards soccer team split a pair of games this week out on the pitch, earning a 9-0 victory on Tuesday, but fell 3-2 on Thursday against East Columbus, who avenged an earlier loss at the hands of the Leopards. This puts Lakewood at 3-4 overall on the season as they head into conference play this week. First up is a road game at Union on Monday followed by a home game against North Duplin on Wednesday and a non-conference home matchup against Lejeune on Thursday.

Midway

Soccer

The Raiders continue their strong start to the season, improving to 9-0 overall. Midway was on the road for their two games this past week, claiming an 8-2 victory at North Johnston on Monday and an 8-0 win at North Duplin on Tuesday. The Raiders will host North Johnston on Wednesday and Harnett Central on Thursday.

Football

Midway was on the road Friday night, taking on Goldsboro in non-conference play. The Raiders dismantled the Cougars, staking a 47-0 victory. Midway, which usually features a strong passing game, did most of their damage on the ground. Cody Ammons carried the ball 19 times for 140 yards and four touchdowns. Gehemiah Blue had 79 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Midway will be off this week before kicking off league play on Friday, Sept. 29.

Union

Soccer

After picking up a win against West Bladen on Monday, the Spartans travelled up to Princeton on Wednesday in non-conference action. Union would suffer a loss on this trip as the Bulldogs claimed a 2-0 victory. Now at 4-3 overall, the Spartans will host Lakewood on Monday and travel to take on Rosewood on Wednesday.

Volleyball

After toppling Lakewood earlier in the week, the Lady Spartans suffered back-to-back losses to Pender on Wednesday and Rosewood on Thursday. Final scores were 3-2 and 3-0. Union is now 6-5 overall and 1-1 in Carolina 1A Conference play. They will hit the court again on Tuesday when they hit the road to North Duplin then will host Hobbton on Thursday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson