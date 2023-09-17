Lady Raiders dominate Tornadoes on court, 3-0

The Midway Lady Raiders wrapped up their week on Thursday night, kicking off SAC-6 Conference play with a home game against Fairmont. Coming off of a loss to Cape Fear on Wednesday, the Lady Raiders were hoping to jump back into the win column heading into conference action. That’s precisely what happened as Midway conquered Fairmont, winning 3-0.

Senior Morgan Naylor got Midway rolling in the first set , serving up five consecutive points before the Lady Golden Tornadoes got on the board. After that, the action was much more back and forth and Fairmont was hanging around at the score of 7-4. The Lady Golden Tornadoes reeled off consecutive points to tie the game up at 8-8, prompting a timeout from the Lady Raiders. Midway scored the next point but then Fairmont scored back-to-back to take their first lead of the set at 10-9. The Lady Raiders, though, got their bearings about them and hit a little spurt. They again hit 5-straight points to go up 14-10, producing a timeout from the Lady Golden Tornadoes. Fairmont made one final run at Midway, but ultimately the Lady Raiders closed out the first set with a 25-14 victory.

The start of the second set was nearly a carbon copy of the first has Midway opened up a 4-0 lead. Fairmont got on the board with a net violation, but the Lady Raiders kept marching. With Midway leading 10-1, the Golden Tornadoes called a timeout to regroup. Unfortunately for them, they were plagued by miscues and unforced errors as the Lady Raiders lead continued to grow. The second set was a blistering one as Midway claimed victory, 25-6.

Things were much closer at the start of the third set as the scoring went back and forth. The teams exchanged jabs and were dead-even at 7-7. From there, Midway hit a 10-1 rally to make it 16-8, the Lady Raiders ran this lead to 19-9. Down the stretch, Midway, and Fairmont self-inflicted wounds, were just too much for the Lady Golden Tornadoes to overcome as the Lady Raiders took the third set, 25-12, to win 3-0.

With the win, Midway is 6-3 on the season and 1-0 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play. They will travel to take on Princeton on Monday, followed by a home contest against West Bladen on Tuesday, and a trip to Clinton on Thursday.

Game times are scheduled for 6 p.m.

