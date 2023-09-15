Dark Horses rally with back to back goals in late game for win over James Kenan, 3-2

It was a physical game that Wednesday. Julian Najera takes a tumble from Tiger keeper who dives for the ball.

A stunning beginning for Clinton as the Dark Horses found themselves entering the second half down by two. They would rally back with a three goal spree in the second to take the win over James Kenan, 3-2.

The first half was a rough one for the home team as Kenan came in heavy handed. They were able to catch the Horses off kilter and scored a pair of goals, putting Clinton behind early, 2-0. The Dark Horses would pressure the Tigers backfield but couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities before them.

“I want to see captains on the field! Y’all gotta talk!” Brad Spell, coach of Clinton, could be heard on the opposite side of complex.

The Horses took the words to heart and started off quickly for the second half. The Tigers were holding the midfield firmly, forcing the Dark Horses to adjust. Seavy Jordan broke free on the edge and delivered a pretty cross through the air. The play was disrupted however by a stout Kenan defense but the loose ball landed in prime position for Walker Spell to take a chance. He sprinted towards the opportunity and forced the issue against the Tiger goalie, scoring the first goal for Clinton.

The momentum shift could be felt in the complex as Clinton was given new life, and the Dark Horses were bucking the Tigers off their backs. Kenan’s backs were facing a different striker force as they were pulled in multiple directions from the creative offense.

“We’re gonna come back.” Coach Spell could be heard as he paced the sideline.

The aggression grew with every passing minute and Kenan was able to meet them at their level but couldn’t contain the speedy spell bros. Holden Spell would clean up a blocked shot from his older brother Walker to tie up the game late. The crowd cheered and Coach Spell could be seen celebrated, reservedly, on the sideline.

Following the celebration, the mood calmed and play began again. After the relentless storm of black and gold on Kenan’s side, prompted more aggressive tackling. Bodies hit the pitch as the game grew in intensity with the Tigers throwing their bodies at the Dark Horses. The risky play paid off at the beginning but penalties began to pile up on the visitors. With fifteen minutes left in play, a costly mistake knocked all momentum from James Kenan as they made an egregious slide tackle in the box on Griffin Williams.

There was no arguing with the referee immediately throwing up his arm while blowing the whistle. Williams set up and the Tiger goalie tried to stay light on his feet. He sent the quick grounder into the net and the crowd went wild. The bleachers rattled as the fans cheered on the Dark Horses hard fought comeback. Kenan didn’t slow down and was red lining the remainder of the game.

Clinton kept up and was able to hold possession in the final minute, playing keep away with the Tigerss. The whistle blew and cheers from the Horses side roared across the pitch as they took the win after a three goal rally in the half, 3-2.

