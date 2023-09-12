Union fires on all cylinders in nine-goal match; West Bladen loses high-scoring match, 5-4

West Bladen traveled out to Union High for some action on the pitch. In this match it was a back and forth affair and the Spartans came out the winners, 5-4.

The match started out tough. The teams were both playing aggressively and were not shy about bumping into each other. The game was a physical one and it opened the door to the first round of scoring.

The Knights would charge the Union defense, tripping them up. As the Spartans backpedaled, Bladen kept up the pressure. In a desperation act, a Spartan took a chance and went for a slide tackle. The Knight rushing to the net fell and the referee immediately called a foul. This resulted in a penalty kick. West Bladen scored off the opportunity, getting on the scoreboard first.

Following this, Union ramped up their attack. West Bladen kept fighting but the Spartans pushed them deep into their zone. After a scuffle for possession, the Knights would be forced to contend with a corner kick. The goalie managed to interrupt the play and leapt up, snagging the ball. Upon landing, the ball jostled out of his grip and fell behind the plane, resulting in a goal for the Spartans. It was all tied up after the own goal at one all.

The highly charged crews continued the pressure and a shootout ensued. The teams exchanged points for the remainder of the half. As the first came to a close, Union stood tall after scoring a pair of goals. West Bladen would add on more but would still trail at the halftime break, 3-2.

The second half was equally as contentious as the first. The Spartans held their lead through to the finish with another pair of goals. The Knights would do the same but it wasn’t enough to topple Union at home and they were sent packing with the loss. The Spartans overcame West Bladen by one, 5-4.

Jeyck Laguna led the Spartans in goals scoring two, while Rafy Santiago, Jesus Pedraza and Hugo Urieta each had one.

Coach Evert Cruz had this to say about the match.

“Tough game tonight, both teams played very physically. We were able to come out on top tonight and I’m wishing the west bladen good luck in their conference.”

The Spartans are now sitting at 4-2 so far and will be on the road Wednesday, Sept. 13 to take on the Princeton Bulldogs (3-2-1). The game is scheduled to kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

