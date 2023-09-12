Crusaders defense clean in second half, but offense sputters against North Wake, 26-8

Harrells and North Wake took to the gridiron on Friday at the Store. The Crusaders struggled in the offensive department and the Saints were able to score enough to secure their win. Harrells fell to North Wake in the trenches, 26-8.

The Saints came in hot and scored first after a tough battle on the ground. Wake pounded the rock repeatedly, slowly trudging down the field. This paid off with a breakout run with eight remaining in the quarter. Harrells received the kickoff and settled in for their next drive. Much like the Saints, the Crusaders re-enforced their line and braced for a hard nosed rushing attack.

J’Kaeshi Brunson showed North Wake what power running looks like at the Store and broke through multiple tackles on the opening drive for a fifteen yard gain. Harrells unleashed their array of runners and the Saints stumbled trying to halt their advance. Samiir Gibbs would break through and using his speed fought his way into the end zone for the score. Case Barbour would battle through to convert for two, giving Harrells the lead, 8-6.

Trouble befell the Saints as they fumbled the ball after a stout attack from the Crusader defense. Harrells recovered the ball in shallow Saint territory giving them a chance to pad their lead. The huge defensive stand would prove fruitless by a gamble of a throw that turned into interception, giving North Wake the ball back. The Saints would capitalize off the mistake and find their way into the end zone off a long run. They’d miss the extra point and carried a four point lead, 12-8. The quarter would end with Harrells trailing.

The Harrells rushing game was having some difficulty as they adjusting as Wake seemed to have an answer for most of their plays. Brunson, however, was not slowing down though and he’d breaks off a huge chunk of yardage from a screen. Dancing between defenders he’d take it the ball to the Saint thirty yard line. After another rough drive, they decided to roll the dice and take another chance in the air. Reid Strickland sent a tight spiral that beat Gibbs by a yard or two, ending their drive.

The Crusader defense was holding firm but the Saints were able to trudge through to make it 3rd and 1. Harrells and Wake were staring each other down as they lined up, bracing for the next play. The Crusaders blinked first and the Saints cut up the middle and trotted into the end zone unscathed adding to their lead, 18-8.

Harrells would again run out of steam and be forced to punt. Their woes weren’t over yet and the Saints capitalized of a high toss to the punter. They’d block the punt and recover it, deep into Harrells territory. The Saints turned around and scored once more on a quick toss to cap off the drive and make it 26-8 with three and half left in the first half.

Harrells would return the kickoff for a minimal gain but would claw their way into the red zone after some hard running. The time melted away and the Crusaders were looking to score before halftime. They would be just five yards away before another twist of fate. Brunson lost grip on the ball in the gauntlet of Saints defenders and the Crusaders would lose possession with 30 seconds left on the clock. North Wake ran it out and halftime began with Harrells trailing 28-6.

The Crusaders came in ornery and the defense had enough of the Saints pushing them around. At 3rd and 13, the North Wake quarterback was trapped and Cole Sasser finished him off with the sack, setting a tone for the Harrells front line for the remainder of the game.

The Crusaders offense continued their struggle and were forced to punt. North Wake was looking good and moved the chains in quick order, however a tenacious Crusader crew stepped up and forced another fumble, recovering it in the midfield, giving the Crusaders another go. Alas, it was to no avail. The offense was stopped with one yard on fourth down. North Wake stood tall and stuffed the Crusaders, ending their drive and turning it over on downs.

The Saints were having trouble with their scoring as well as Crusaders were a dominating front. North Wake came up empty handed. Harrells’ special teams however came up big with a blocked punt and recovery and they were set up with prime real estate. Harrells would be found again on fourth down. They took a big shot for the end zone and the pass fell incomplete. A rather egregious missed call cost Harrells a potential score from an apparent pass interference had the entire crowd and sideline outraged by the error. The third quarter ended with no change in the score.

The Crusaders defense was firing on all cylinders and buried the Saints for the remainder of the game. North Wake was inert by the alert and dominating play from the defense. Frustration set in, as neither team could seem to move the chains on each other and tempers flared which resulted in a major penalty against the Saints. A tackle from Harrells and some chirping from the opposition ignited the flame and some pushing ensued. The fire was put out but the tone had been and the Crusaders continued to punish the Saints upfront. The Saints were set back and had a tough third and 26 to convert. Harrells, however, missed the opportunity and the Saints receiver gobbled up 32 yards despite the Crusaders on his tail for the first with nine left in the quarter. The clock continued to roll and for Harrells their was no coming back. They remained scoreless in the final half of the game. The Crusaders streak ended to North Wake, 26-8.

Harrells stands at 3-1 on the year and have a bye this week. They will return and be on the road for their next game against the North Raleigh Christian Knights (2-2). Game is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

