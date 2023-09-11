Week four games that missed the paper

After another busy week in county athletics, here are this week’s recaps of events that weren’t covered in last week’s editions.

Clinton

Volleyball

After dropping Tuesday’s game at home to Rosewood, the Lady Dark Horses bounced back on the road on Thursday at Heide Trask. The Lady Titans previously defeated Clinton in five sets, but the Lady Dark Horses earned revenge with a 3-0 sweep. Scores were 25-18, 25-18, and 26-24.

Now at 7-3 on the season, Clinton was scheduled for a Monday contest against Wallace-Rose Hill, a home game against East Bladen on Wednesday, and a road trip to West Bladen on Thursday.

Football

The Dark Horses continued their impressive start to the season, picking up another huge win on Friday night against one of the state’s top ranked teams in Whiteville. It was a highly anticipated matchup but the end result was a blowout Clinton victory, 47-14. Now at 4-0 on the year, the Dark Horses will have this week off before hosting another formidable 2A foe in the form of the Princeton Bulldogs on Friday, Sept. 22.

Lakewood

Soccer

The Leopards are enjoying a decent little start to their season, currently sitting at 2-3-1 overall. Lakewood split last week’s two games, winning 9-0 on the road at West Columbus on Tuesday and falling at Lejeune on Thursday, 2-1. This week, the Leopards hit the road to Princeton on Monday, followed by a home game against West Columbus on Tuesday and a home game on Thursday against East Columbus.

Midway

Volleyball

The Lady Raiders are now on a 5-game winning streak after starting the season at 0-2. After sweeping Union on Tuesday and Thursday, Midway continued their winning ways with a 3-0 victory on Friday on the road at Harnett Central. Scores were 25-22, 25-18, and 25-13.

Now at 5-2 on the season, the Lady Raiders will travel to Cape Fear on Wednesday and will host Fairmont on Thursday in their conference opener.

Union

Soccer

The Spartans were out on the pitch just once last week, a Tuesday matchup against West Bladen. Union came away with victory in that contest, winning 3-2. The win puts them at 3-2 on the season as the Spartans face a couple games in the week ahead. First up is a rematch with West Bladen on Monday followed by a trip to Princeton on Wednesday.

Football

The Spartans suffered their fourth consecutive loss this past Friday, falling 61-0 to South Columbus. They will be back on the field on Friday, hosting Spring Creek.