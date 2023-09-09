Eagles grounded at corral as Horses trample opposition, 7-1

The Clinton soccer team absorbed their first loss of the season earlier this week, falling 3-2 at the hands of Wallace-Rose Hill on Wednesday. Looking to get back in the win column, the Dark Horses hosted East Bladen on Thursday, hoping to bounce back. Bounce back they did as the Dark Horses took the Eagles down in convincing fashion, 7-1.

Clinton came out from the start and dominated the time of possession. They saw several looks at scoring chances, but throughout the first 10 minutes, couldn’t quite get one through. Walker Spell changed all that, though, getting through the defense and getting the Eagles goalkeeper off balance. The result was the Dark Horses first goal of the game, leading 1-0 at the 10:15 mark.

Two minutes later, Spell found Julian Nejara out front of the net, who turned and connected for a 2-0 at the 12:15 mark. This quick scoring jolt slowed down after that as the battle shifted to middle of the field. East Bladen had a couple of scoring opportunities, but couldn’t finish them as Clinton turned them away. The Dark Horses got a flurry of chances midway through the half, but the Eagles did a solid job of keeping the score stalled out at 2-0.

Then at the 31:48 mark, a long free kick from the Dark Horses goalkeeper placed a perfect ball behind the Eagles defense, giving Spell and Griffin Williams a two-on-one. The two capitalized with Spell assisting and Williams cleaning up the goal to make it 3-0. Just a couple minutes later, the East Bladen offense completely whiffed on a ball right out in front of their own goal. Holden Spell crashed in and intercepted the ball and fired one past the keeper, making it 4-0 at the 33:00 mark.

The sudden onslaught didn’t stop there.

Jonathan Gutierrez charged through the left side of the Eagles defense, battling along the goal line. He dribbled the ball all the way in before hooking up with Williams, who was waiting out front to clean up the goal. At the 34:53 mark of the first half, Clinton now led 5-0. With the first 40:00 gone, Dark Horses stampede machine was in full effect, firing on all cylinders.

Now in the second half, action was slow going coming out of the gate. The teams were fairly even in owning time of possession, but Clinton had a great opportunity on penalty kick after a hand ball inside the box. The shot missed high, though, and the score remained 5-0 at the 50:00 mark.

Then at the 54:58 mark, Walker Spell found an open space in front of the Eagles goal and fire in his second goal of the game, making it 6-0 Horses. Even still, Clinton maintained their intensity. Frequent shouts of “get it out” echoed through the air as the East Bladen defense was ultimately in defense mode trying to clear the zone.

With the game reaching its late stages, the Eagles decided they were not going to be shutout. They took advantage of a possession and took the ball deep into the Clinton zone. The Horses were unable to clear it and East Bladen was able to fire one in to make it 6-1. The Dark Horses responded in kind and got that point right back. Brandt Sumner fired a pass through traffic to Holden Spell, who finished the play to make it 7-1 Clinton at the 76:14 mark.

That’s how things ended as the Dark Horses got back into the win column with the 7-1 victory.

Next week, Clinton, who is now 5-1 on the season, has a busy week in front of them with three games on the schedule. They travel to Spring Creek on Monday, then host James Kenan on Wednesday, and will host Topsail on Friday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson