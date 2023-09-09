Midway raids Spartans, silence opposition 3-0

The Union Lady Spartans hosted the Lady Raiders of Midway on Thursday night. After a hard fought first set, Union couldn’t hold against the domineering Midway, with the Lady Raiders taking the win in convincing fashion and sweeping the series, 3-0.

Union and Midway took to the court. Their last encounter with the Raiders had the Lady Spartans out the gate swinging. Both teams laid it out and a competitive bout ensued. Midway proved triumphant after the series of long winded volleys of the defending home team. Union however couldn’t surpass the heavy firepower from the visitors and lost the first set, 25-20.

The following round was a different story. With the Lady Raiders all warmed up and in unison, they were an unstoppable force. Plenty of excellent responses from the Lady Spartans, from tough blocks to point saving digs. They held their own but the Lady Raiders were a runaway engine, with no signs of slowing. Union fired back and strung together a couple of points, yet the Lady Raiders kept pulling away. Midway’s Kaedyn Moran really let loose and sent bombs straight down on the opposing side. Three devastating spikes put Union on their heels and brought them within one of victory. She’d deliver the nail in the coffin spike, rushing forward from the back line. Midway rolled over the home team and handily took the set, 25-12.

The third set was even better for Midway. The Spartans struck first but that would be the last for a while. The visitors started the rampage that would be the theme for the remainder of the match. The Lady Raiders had Union dead to rights soaring ahead on a nine point run, before the hosts called a timeout. Despite the hard play from Union, the Lady Raiders were unstoppable. Their spot choice on the court was superb with precision placement that the Spartans clearly shaken. No matter what they did, the Lady Raiders had a response and ensured they felt it.

Point after point this carried on until the match came to a close, Midway toasted the Spartans in the final set, 25-9. The Lady Raiders were going home with a dominating victory over their fellow neighbors and Union will have to wait another year before they can try and avenge the series sweep. Midway took the victory, 3-0.

“We are slowly getting it together. Finding the strongest rotation has been a process and we are still working to make it click. The girls played with more drive tonight.” Coach for the Raiders Susan Clark commented.

Coach for Union, Blake Travers commented on the loss,

“We played a really good opponent tonight. I don’t think we played poorly necessarily, we just were able to match their consistency after the first set.”

The Lady Raiders are returning to form as they’ve squashed their last four opponents. They stand at 4-2 and will face Harnett Central the following day. They’ll have a bit of a break and return to action on Wednesday, Sept. 13 to take on powerhouse the Cape Fear Colts (8-0).

Union sits at 5-3 following the three game skid they find themselves in. They will defend their court against the Lady Leopards of Lakewood (0-8) on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The match is slated to begin at 6 p.m.

