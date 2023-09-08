Lady Crusaders drop first set, take last three

Harrells had a stellar afternoon on Thursday at the Store with the Lady Crusaders at the net. After a contentious first set where Harrells fell, they would rally and take the following three sets to claim the victory over the Lady Spartans, 3-1.

The Lady Crusaders put up a fight and maintained a dominant position over the Lady Spartans of Kerr-Vance. There were a few long volleys with both teams struggling to get the edge over one another. The Ladies would battle back but it was to no avail, as the Spartans took the set. Final 25-20

Re-energized squad, they capitalized over some miscues. 4-1 HCA leading. Extremely short playing time in first 5 points. Sixth point was a hot one as the ball sailed multiple times over net. Amazing saves from both sides of the net. The Harrells engine began to turn and the Spartans found themselves struggling to keep in it. The Crusaders would take the set in convincing fashion, 25-13.

The following sets would only be decided by two and three points. The Lady Crusaders remained firm despite the Spartans play. They held the net well but Harrells was adamant and forced the issue. Kerr-Vance fought valiantly and pushed back against the Crusaders keeping them honest. With plenty of spikes and well organized strikes, the Lady Crusaders fought past adversity and the third and fourth set, to cap off the match and win the series against the Lady Spartans, 25-23 and 25-22 respectively.

Harrells stand at 2-8 on the season and will return on Monday to kick off their week. They will be hosting the Berean Baptist

Lady Bulldogs (2-6). Game is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m.

