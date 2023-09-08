Hobbton wins shootout against Lady Trojans; extra points in fifth 16-14

Both Hobbton volleyball teams picked up wins Wednesday afternoon. The Varsity had a battle on their hands and Jones Senior didn’t want to give up the match. The Wildcats won the series in a 3-2 shootout.

After 17 straight serve points by Zannah Hairr, Jones came back and won the set 25-23. In the second set, the Wildcats walked away with a 25-16 win. They lost the third set 25-22. The fourth set saw the Wildcats get a lopsided 25-11 win and the fifth set went down to the wire with a 16-14 set win.

“All of our hitters did an excellent job at the net in the first set,” commented assistant coach Arianna Corbett. “Zannah Hairr had great serves and ran up a 17-0 lead in the first set.”

“Both JV & Varsity had great games,” she continued. “They both had their ups and downs but came back from their errors. Varsity had great communication and worked well as a team.”

The JV team won in straight sets, 25-21 and 25-23.

“For the JV Grace Harris & Lily Bowden helped us tremendously with their serves. Miley McLamb had a great day with some great hits.” Corbett finished.

The Lady Wildcats now sit at 5-2 with a four game winning streak. Next week, they will be at home both games as they face the Rosewood Lady Eagles (7-1) and the Neuse Charter Lady Cougars (4-4) on Sept. 12 and 14, respectively.

