Mount Zion sent home with loss after beatdown from Harrells, 52-8

The Crusaders waited patiently for the Mighty Warriors of Mount Zion on Friday night. A game set for seven was pushed back due to a delay on the road. The visitors would arrive and the crowd welcomed them onto the field. Once the action started, the Crusaders slapped the Warriors silly, mounting a substantial lead by the half. The game ended with Harrells the clear winners, 52-8.

Samiir Gibbs scored first on ground to kick off the game with Brunson punching it in for two with 9:45 left in the first. A series of flags befell the Warriors and despite getting a huge chunk play, they had to settle for fourth and thirteen. The Crusaders were rolling and Charmani Newton stretched out for the second score of the first quarter. The Warriors couldn’t get it together with Harrells swallowing up their line, keeping the quarterback on the run. Harrells would get the ball back with a few minutes left in the first. Crusader Reid Strickland aired it out, testing the secondary of the opposing team. The receiver found space in the middle and pulled it in for a thirty yard gain. The first quarter closed out with Harrells lining up for another score on the Zion five yard line.

In the second, the Crusaders drive would suddenly shut down after a hard smack from the opposition caused a fumble. The Warriors would scoop up the ball for possession on their own two yard line. This bright spot would quickly fizzle out as the overwhelming Harrells defense would walk past their line and swallow the quarterback for a safety. Zion’s woes continued with a punt that made a beeline out of bounds, putting the Crusaders in midfield. It wouldn’t take much time as J’Kaeshi Brunson broke a couple of tackles and chewed up 44 yards in the process, trotting into the endzone. With seven minutes left in the half, the Crusaders held a 24 point lead. Another Warriors drive went south and Harrells pummeled them on the ground.

Gibbs would battle on the ground some more and add another score that placed them well in the lead, with two quarters left to play. At halftime, Harrells had a commanding lead at 31-0.

To kickoff the second half, the Crusaders went on a scoring bonanza. It started with a quick strike as they trotted in for the first points of the third. Next, Case Barber spun out of the grips of two tacklers to score, adding to the enormous lead. Mount Zion tried to find room over the middle but Davis Bradshaw was lurking. The receiver and Bradshaw fought for possession in a challenged pass. Bradshaw ripped the ball out of the receiver’s grasp and took it all the way to the house.

By the end of the third, it was no question who was the better team with the score 52-0.

In the fourth it was no different with the Crusaders imposing their will on the Warriors. Though the Warriors would eventually score, there was only six left in the game with no chance of redemption. The clock went to zeroes and the game ended with the Crusaders taking their third win in a row, 52-8.

Harrells now sit at 3-0 to start out the season. They will defend the homefront once more next week when they welcome the Saints of North Wake to the Store.

