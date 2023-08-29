Leopards destroy KIPP in girdiron blowout, 50-7

Nakai Owens scampers up for the field, looking to move a KIPP defenseman out of the way.

Lakewood’s home opener on Friday night couldn’t have gone much better for them as they dominated on both sides of the ball from start to finish. Offensively for the Pride, all night long the theme of their game was three plays then punt. Oh, and a few turnovers thrown into the mix certainly made matters worse. For Lakewood, that was not the case. They quickly accumulated touchdowns and blew the game wide open. Before halftime had even hit, the clock was running non-stop, which assisted in the game ending fairly quickly. The Leopards completely dismantled the KIPP Pride, 50-7.

KIPP took the opening kickoff at their own 31-yard line. Their drive went backwards on first, second and third down before Ryan Godbold picked off a Pride pass attempt, giving Lakewood possession on their own 48-yard line. A few plays later, Shamell Little put the Leopards on the board, scampering in from about the 17-yard line for the touchdown. The PAT was kicked through and with 8:32 left in the first quarter, Lakewood led 7-0.

KIPP’s ensuing possession was one of their many three-and-outs on the night as they punted the ball right back to Lakewood. The Leopards returned the kick well into Pride territory, setting up shop at the 18-yard line. It took just two plays for the Leopards to extend their lead as Garrison Harter sprinted in on a 10-yard run. This time, the PAT was off the mark, and Lakewood led 13-0 with 3:42 left in the quarter.

Queue up turnover number two for KIPP on the ensuing kick off, this time by way of a fumble. Xavier Howard dove on the loose ball for Lakewood, getting his offense back on the field at the 23-yard line. There, Dontavius Smith carried the ball around the left side to push the Leopards lead even further. After a successful PAT, Lakewood led 20-0 with 2:45 on the clock in the first quarter.

That’s where things stood at the end of the first, but it didn’t take long into the second quarter for the Leopards to keep shredding. Calvin Lacewell joined the action, scampering up the middle for another score. The Leopards, though, scored twice more in the quarter…another Lacewell run to make it 33-0 at the 6:00 mark and again on a 25-yard pass completion from Godbold to Nakai Owens to make it 40-0 as time expired to signal halftime.

Heath Britt made an explosive start to the second half for Lakewood. As KIPP was kicking the opening kick, the ball began to fall off the tee. As a result, the kick was a poor one, looking more like an onside kick and it was Britt that cleaned it up, running it all the back for the score. The PAT was batted though and the kept clock running with Lakewood leading, 47-0.

Following an interception by Owens, Lakewood took back over on the Pride side of the field and was threatening as the game rolled into the fourth quarter. Once there, Miguel Espinoza kicked in one final field goal to extend the Leopards lead to 50-0.

That was nearly how the game finished up, but KIPP finally cracked the scoreboard as time expired to avoid the shut out. They kicked the PAT through and time ran out with the final score, 50-7.

Eight different ball carries handled the rock for Lakewood, which culminated in 177 yards of total rushing. Through the air, Godbold finished 2-for-3 with 40 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Carmine Pope and Landon Neal led the team in tackles with five apiece.

With the win, the Leopards are 2-0 on the young season and will host Lejeune on Thursday with game time slated for 7 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson