Week two of the fall athletic season has concluded and it was another busy week. Let’s take a dive in and see how teams did in games that did not make this week’s paper.

Clinton

The Dark Horses soccer team is now 3-0 on the season, plowing their way to a 12-0 victory against Whiteville on Monday and a 5-2 victory against Pine Lake Prep on Saturday. The Dark Horses will have a pair of home games this week, hosting North Johnston on Tuesday and Trask on Thursday.

After taking down Goldsboro on the volleyball court on Tuesday, the Lady Dark Horses were victorious again on Thursday, taking down Spring Creek 3-2. This was an exciting match for both teams, one the fans certainly got their money’s worth. Clinton took the first set, winning in a tight battle 25-23. The Lady Gators, though, rolled back into contention, tying the game up at 1-1 following a 28-26 second set win. Clinton, though, reclaimed the lead in the third set, winning 25-20 to go back up 2-1. Spring Creek kept fighting though and grinded out the win in the fourth set, winning 25-23 to make it 2-2. The Lady Horses avoided the loss in the fifth set, though, battling their way to a 15-13 victory in the final set, claiming the 3-2 win.

Clinton is now 5-1 overall and will travel to Goldsboro on Monday followed by a home game against Trask on Tuesday.

Hobbton

The Wildcats had a couple soccer events this week that weren’t highlighted, one at Heide Trask on Wednesday and another on Friday afternoon against Northwood. Hobbton came out victorious in both contests, blanking the Titans 2-0 and staking a 3-1 victory over the Charters. With these victories, the Wildcats have now claimed three in a row standing at 3-1 on the season. They will be back on the field on Monday, travelling to take on St. Pauls, and at home against Easy Bladen on Wednesday.

Lakewood

The Lakewood soccer team hit the field once this week, an away game at East Columbus. The Leopards enjoyed their first win of the season, picking up a 2-1 victory over the Gators. The halftime score was tied up at 1-1 but Lakewood got the breakthrough goal in the second half to nab the victory. With the victory, the Leopards are 1-2 overall and will be back on the field at Pender on Monday followed by a home game against Lejeune on Wednesday.

Midway

The Raiders volleyball and football teams each had away games this week. For the Lady Raiders, they earned their first victory of the season, taking down East Bladen in straight sets. The box score indicates that this game moved by at a rapid pace as the Lady Raiders took home an impressive 25-2 victory in the first set. Sets two and three weren’t quite the blowouts that the first set was, but Midway still claimed a 25-12 win in both to win 3-0.

The Lady Raiders are 1-2 on the season and will face off against East Bladen again on Monday, followed by a trip to Harnett Central on Wednesday, and Princeton on Thursday.

For the football team, Friday night was an interesting one for the Raiders. Their game against James Kenan didn’t get off to the best of starts as they fell behind 19-8 in the first quarter. Things worsened by halftime, as they trailed 48-22. Things got interesting in the second half, though, as Midway got back to within 64-58 with possession. That’s where the excitement ran out of gas, though, as the Tigers pulled away and put an exclamation point on this shootout, handing the Raiders their first loss of the season, 80-58.

Union

Following their loss against Midway on Monday, the Spartans travelled over to Seventy-First for a non-conference showdown, where Union absorbed their second-straight loss. Now at 1-2 overall, the Spartans are set for a pair of rematches this week, tangling with Midway again on Monday followed by a home game against Seventy-First on Tuesday.

On the volleyball court, Union is now 5-0 on the season following a pair of road wins against James Kenan on Monday and North Brunswick on Wednesday. The Lady Spartans swept the Lady Tigers 3-0 on Monday, winning 25-11, 25-10, and 25-11.

Things, however, were much more dire against the Lady Scorpions on Wednesday. North Brunswick took the first set 26-24 but Union recovered in the second set for a 25-23 victory, tying things up at 1-1. The Lady Scorpions, though, claimed the third set to go up 2-1 with a 25-17 win. Then in frame number four, the set went down to the wire before the Lady Spartans grinded out a 26-24 victory to stay alive and make it 2-2. The final set was just as tense, but Union completed the comeback, winning 16-14 to win 3-2.

Now at 5-0 on the season, the Lady Spartans will host Wallace-Rose Hill on Monday, followed by a road trip down to their place on Thursday.

Out on the football field, it was another tough night for the Spartans, as they drop to 0-2 on the season following a 43-22 loss at the hands of Bear Grass Charter.

