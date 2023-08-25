Hobbton dominates James Kenan on the court; Tigers leave the Wildcats den, 3-0

Hobbton hosted James Kenan for the second time this season. After sweeping them in their first encounter, the Lady Wildcats were ready to deliver the same result as last time. And deliver they did, after some enticing vollies and smooth play, Hobbton conquered James Kenan once more in a 3-0 shutout.

In the first set, the Lady Tigers and Cats exchanged points to kick off their meeting. Like a well oiled machine Hobbton got into a routine. Solid setups and well placed hits, pushed them forward. Kenan struggled but didn’t stop. However, it didn’t last long as the errors began to snowball. After keeping them within reach, the Lady Wildcats broke free and before Kenan could blink, Hobbton had run away with it, leading them by 11 at 21-10. The first set went to the home team after the Tigers spun their tires and stalled out, earning a solitary point before the Cats closed it out, 25-11.

In the second, the resolve on Hobbton was firm as the picked up where they left off. As the home team settled in, Kenan woke up a bit and delivered a series of points that brought them within one of the lead. Like the last set, errors plagued the Lady Tigers. Their digs were ineffective as they proved uncontrollable for Kenan, putting a strain on their offensive production. The Wildcats pressed forward and their tenacious play kept the Tigers stagnant while they racked up six unanswered.

Something changed however as Kenan rallied and brought it back to within two, 15-13. Hobbton steamed ahead adding three points to their one. After that, the longest volley exchange in the set ensued as a delicate dance on the court between finesse and power played out for a few minutes.

Kenan kept coming at the home team but Libero Claire Meyers kept the play going in backline keeping opposing hits from the ground. Her six consecutive returns during the volley kept Hobbton’s game rolling, but the Tigers wouldn’t relent. On both sides their passion was on full display with plenty of desperation digs, acrobatic plays and aggressive blocking. The ball sailed over the net multiple times before finally, a Wildcat spike ended the affair and Hobbton took the point to make it 19-15.

The rally took the air from the opposing team and Hobbton would take the rest of the points handedly to win their second set, 25-17.

The third set saw Hobbton started off slow and the Lady Tigers led them early at 4-0. From here though, Kenan would collapse and just have to watch as the Lady Wildcats steam rolled them. Zannah Hairr walked up to the servers line and didn’t leave while the Wildcats scored point after point. The visiting team couldn’t organize long enough to match the Wildcat tempo. Finally, the Tigers got a point but the damage had been done. Hairr left the line and Hobbton was well in the lead at 17-5.

Kenan managed to squeeze out five more points for a respectable finish to the set, but they were outmatched by the prowess of play from the Lady Cats. Hobbton would garner their final eight points to win the round and the series over James Kenan, 25-10.

With this win, Hobbton holds even on the year at 2-2. They will have the rest of the week and weekend to prepare for back to back games for next Monday and Tuesday as they take on the West Columbus Lady Vikings (0-1) at home and the Jones Lady Trojans (2-2) on the road, respectively. Both games are set for 6 pm.

