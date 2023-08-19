Union rolls into the new year with a vengeance; thrice victorious in opening week

The Spartans Volleyball team had a great start to week one of their season, taking down James Kenan, North Brunswick and Pender, 3-0, 3-1 and 3-0, respectively.

Union v James Kenan

The Lady Tigers went onto the Lady Spartans court ready to play. Union put down James Kenan in three sets, burying them in a barrage of spikes.

The first set got ugly quick, James Kenan had no answer for anything in that first round as they were only able to put up seven points. The Spartans slammed the door on the first set, 25-7. The next set was more competitive, the Lady Tigers were able to catch the coattails of the Spartans but unable to hang on as Union took the next set, 25-17. In the final set,

Union v North Brunswick

The Spartans had the Scorpions on the ropes with two impressive sets that held them in check in their season opener. Brunswick avoided a shutout, but ultimately succumbed to Union, 3-1.

The home team came out swinging hard, forcing the opposition to bend the knee at the Spartan court. As the match carried on, the Lady Spartans grew more and more fluid and Brunswick couldn’t respond. Serves turned to aces, the LAdy Scorpions couldn’t get a point with plenty of saving hits to keep the play going.

The first two sets ended with Union on top, 25-17. The third set was a different story. The LAdy Scorpions were a completely different team as they were playing with a heightened ferocity that had put the home teams on their heels. Brunswick was returning serves and making tough plays to put them ahead of Union. With it tied at 22 all, the Lady Scorpions pushed further and took the set over Union, 25-22.

Union and North Brunswick fought hard in the final set. It was neck and neck through the entirety of the match. Plenty of digs and solid returns kept this set lasting longer than the norm. No winner had been determined until the 27th point which the Spartans spiked down on the Scorpions to finish out the game, 3-1.

Union v Pender

The Lady Spartans shutout the Pender Patriots 3-0 in their volleyball match on Thursday on the road.

The game was a close one despite the sweep with each set being challenging. In the first set, they skirted by and won by four points. In the second set, the Lady Patriots took the game into extra points as they battled fiercely against Union. The Lady Spartans would shut this set down and take the win 27-25.

In the final set, Pender was running out of steam. Two sets behind and a high powered Spartan squad in rhythm, the Lady Patriots couldn’t muster enough to push past them. Union won the set and game, 25-20.

The Tigers and Scorpions will have time to lick their wounds as the Lady Spartans will be knocking on their door next week. Union will travel to the Lady Tigers first on Monday Aug. 21, then they will return to the road once more to North Brunswick turf on Wednesday Aug. 23. Both games are slated for 6 pm.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports