Midway takes consecutive losses to start season

A big crowd filled the Midway gymnasium Tuesday night as the Lady Raiders kicked off their 2023 journey, hosting Cape Fear in non-conference volleyball action. Unfortunately for the home team, things did not go their way as the Lady Colts bulldozed their way to an impressive 3-0 victory in straight sets.

The opening set saw Midway open a small gap early, but was erased at the score of 6-6. After that, the Lady Raiders again opened up a lead, and held it for a bit as the Lady Colts were forced to play catch-up. Midway could never deliver a fatal blow, though, and Cape Fear hit a little rally to tie things up at 14-14, prompting a Raiders timeout. Out of the break, the Lady Colts maintained momentum and claimed their first lead of the set at 15-14. After numerous scoring changes, it was Cape Fear that opened a 20-18 edge as the opening frame was creeping toward its conclusion. At 23-19, Midway signaled for their final timeout as the set was slipping away. Indeed, the Lady Colts claimed the first set, winning 25-20 to go up one set to none.

Cape Fear picked up where they left off at the beginning of the second set, tallying six straight points to quickly build up their momentum and force a Midway timeout. A net violation finally provided the Lady Raiders their first point, but it didn’t slow the Lady Colts down as they continued to accumulate points. Midway finally found a little groove and was able to secure a string of scores, pulling themselves back to within 8-4. It didn’t matter, though. Cape Fear mounted a furious rally and quickly built their lead to double digits, forcing yet another Lady Raiders timeout at the score of 18-7. By the time the bloodbath that was the second set ended, the Lady Colts had marched off with a 25-8 victory to stake a 2-0 set lead.

The third set yielded much the same as Midway just could not get anything going. They dropped the final set by the score of 25-15, falling 3-0 in their season opener.

The Lady Raiders hit the court again on Thursday and traveled to take on Gray’s Creek Lady Bears. Midway took one on the chin and took another shutout loss to the Lady Bears , 3-0, putting them at 0-2 in their opening week of play. Next week will be a slow one for them as they only have one game. They will be taking on the East Bladen Eagles on Monday Aug. 21 at 6 pm.

