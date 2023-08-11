Clinton, Hobbton and Lakewood participate in Opening Day Scrimmage

Louisberg player thought he was going to score, but a Leopard was waiting and delivers a shoestring tackle to save the TD.

Cole Weeks winds up for a throw as he finds his receiver downfield.

Hobbton Wildcat fights for every inch while dragging two Louisberg players along for the ride.

It was a big day for football on Wednesday with five schools taking to the gridiron for a fiery display of passion and skill. Wound tight, the athletes sprung to life when the pads and helmet were donned. Three schools represented Sampson County in the Opening Day Jamboree with two out of county challengers.

The first round of play was intense with the kids really digging in and laying down hits with smooth receptions and precise runs. On the main stage, the Varsity teams varying in depth, began the rotational scrimmage.

A couple of hiccups befell the teams as they chipped off the rust from the offseason. This didn’t stop them from giving their all.

A couple of standouts were seen on the field. Ny’Darion Blackwell, second year at the QB position, showed more confidence in the pocket. With his legs and arm, Blackwell kick started the Dark Horse stampede. Clinton’s defense was terrifying to face. An intensity and focus propelled the trenchmen past offensive lines creating chaos in the backfield.

“I thought it was a good opening day scrimmage. We got a bunch of good looks. Felt like the kids competed hard and now just looking at film to see what we can do better.”

The biggest thing that Johnson was proud of was the drive the team showed on the field.

Hobbton’s air attack was a great weapon for the Wildcats. Cole Weeks was protected well in the pocket as their linemen pounded opposing players and held the line.

On the opposite end, the defensive line was also playing well. Nothing was slowing down the edge rushers as they fiercely made their way through the opposition.

There were still some things that Coach Joe Salas wanted to work on. Details had been missed that led to some sloppy plays with some missed tackles. Salas commented on his outlook for the year and his readiness to face their rivals, the Midway Raiders.

“We are excited about the season. Can’t wait to see the blue team.”

Meanwhile, a young Lakewood crew was met with fierce opposition and the inexperience showed.

“We gotta fix a few things.” Barrett Sloan, Lakewood head coach said

Lakewood struggled with tackling and pass coverage on the defense and the offense had some issues as well. A standout for the Leopards on Wednesday was Juan Parker. He navigated the backfield well with Sloan praising the young athlete for his performance. Along with that their quarterback Rylan Godbold also made some decent throws and reads during the scrimmage..

This wasn’t a surprise to him though, he wanted his team to face the tough teams. He wanted to see how the kids would react against adversity, a characteristic he is trying to instill in his team. With roles to try and fill before the season begins, Lakewood will be ready and on the prowl for the year.

The regular season begins on Aug. 18 and Sampson County is primed for some gridiron action!

