Lady Raiders welcome new basketball head coach Susan Brown

After retiring from teaching, Susan Brown was keen to impart her knowledge and love for the game into another program. The Johnston county native crossed the Sampson line and will be taking over the Raider clan this upcoming season on the hardwood. After two mediocre years following back to back winning seasons, Midway is looking to bolster their ladies basketball program. Enter 25 year coaching veteran Susan Brown, who will be taking the helm in Spivey’s Corner.

She has been following the Lady Raiders and noticed something special about the young crew.

“I watched almost all their games last season and they played with such heart, even when they were down by ten or up by ten they never slowed down.” She tells the Independent. “That just really intrigued me with a group of kids that never quit.”

It’s the passion of play that brought her across the county line and into Spivey’s Corner. Her plans begin at the roots in the community, her eyes set on middle school, with plans to bring up more players from their own backyard.

“I want to be active in middle school. I want to take one middle school and one high school team to summer camp next year.” She tells the Independent.

While plans to reinvigorate the youth are good, she is looking outward as well, to bring Midway back to hardwood glory. Expounded upon her outreach, Coach Brown is looking to the community with plans to volunteer her time to the surrounding areas with existing basketball workshops.

“You have to start in the community, that’s the biggest thing. I wanna reach out to do some workshops with other rec programs.” She follows this up with praise to the coaches in the area. “We’ve got some good coaches already there. You know, just do some fundamental workshops.”

Basketball is still a ways out and the Raiders will return to action under new management.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports