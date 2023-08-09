Football set for Friday; coaches laud longevity and community involvement

The Star Communications Jamboree is ready to go and the coaches reflected on the long-standing county event, the torch that leads everyone into the highly passionate Sampson County football season. The event is the final showcase before the gridiron season begins.

“For me it’s an iconic staple, as a county native,” Head Coach for Lakewood Barrett Sloan comments.

Like Sloan and many other county natives, the Jamboree is a huge event for Sampson. A timeless jamboree that brings the community together, despite the rivalries, to watch Sampson County football on display. Sloan goes on to explain what the event means to him personally and as a coach.

”Personally, it instills a sense of county traditions. They’ve been doing this forever. Since I can remember, they’ve always had this jamboree. I’ve always been a big supporter of it being from Sampson County, It’s a neat opportunity to see all the teams in the county. All them late nights, early mornings, all the summer stuff we’ve done, the weight room prep, it means it’s getting here and showing how much work you’ve put in. The kids will be able to see their hard work pay off.”

It ushers in a new year of hard hitting, helmet smacking and exhilarating drama with squads fighting for pride and hardware for the cabinet. A moment where the uniforms of your rivals don’t matter. Where all teams from the county are here to play great football amongst each other and showcase what they’ve been cooking all summer. Head coach Cory Johnson of Clinton explains.

“I think it’s very important for our community of Sampson (County) to come out to one place in communion. It’s important to see all our teams in the district at once. Somebody might be a dang Hobbton fan but they want to come out and see our (Clinton) scrimmage too.”

A perfect ending to a long offseason as fans from the county are itching to cheer on their local team on the gridiron. Coach Mark Oates of Union spoke how football

“When football ends, there is still a hunger for it. This will be the first taste they’ve had since the playoffs ended last year. It will give people an excuse to come out, see some good football and support the kids.” Coach Mark Oates of Union says to the Independent.

In addition to a community gathering, there is valuable intel to gather. These lessons learned in the scrimmage help the local teams to polish up their technique for the year ahead. Coach Joe Salas speaks on this.

“The jamborees are the last chance to fine tune before we play for real. Also my first chance at full speed contact because we have to be careful in practice not to hurt our own players. It gives us a chance to test ourselves versus good competition.”

Sampson County residents’ long wait for the pigskin is coming to a close. Kickoff for the jamboree begins at 5 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 11, with the gates opening at 4:15 p.m. Come out to the Dark Horse Stadium and enjoy the festivities as the community celebrates the start of football season. Oates said it best.

“Who doesn’t love football?”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports