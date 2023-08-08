Midway showcases ‘23 Lady Raiders; intense games ready community for season

McKenzie Williams keeps the ball in the air while Morgan Naylor rushes to keep it in play.

Cailyn Hewlett gets some air, looking to spike the ball against the alumni team.

The Ladies out in Spivey’s were itching to get back on the court this past Friday. The gymnasium was loud t as the Raiders took on their volleyball predecessors in an intense game for bragging rights and fun. Everyone played to the fullest in a playful yet competitive experience. The event featured the ‘23 Raiders JV and Varsity team and the Alumni.

The Alumni were given nods as they were introduced to kick off the evening. The lights went out and the Lady Raiders starting crew came out to fanfare. After the Barbie themed presentation, the ‘23 Raiders were ready to showcase their skills to the Alumni. A rite of passage in a traditional passing of the torch affair.

“They were actually pretty good, they actually practiced and were ready for us.” She says with a chuckle.

The JV stepped on to the court, keen to topple the guard of the past. It was an explosive match that was tightly contended, with Alum demonstrating why they were the queens of their craft. After some adjustments from the teams, it didn’t take long for the epic volleys to commence. A series of desperation saves took everyone’s breath, keeping the crowd quiet as they relished the wonderful play. The game ended with the JV falling just shy and were on the Alumni’s heels the whole game.

After that highly charged match, the Varsity stepped on the court to face off against their sister squad. They showed why they were the top dogs and played superbly. The JV team held their own, however, giving the crowd a peek, with flashes of the depth of talent currently cultivating at Midway. Head Coach Susan Clark commented on the JV development.

“Our JV is very strong this year. I have a lot to look forward to in the coming years.”

It was time for the Varsity and Alum to face off for the grand finale of the evening. It was another electric match with both teams putting their all on the hardwood with long lived rallies, dazzling digs and a bunch of big blocks. It was a hard fought evening for the three squads and they left the crowd wanting more after their tremendous game.

“I enjoyed it. I think the girls thought the Barbie theme was silly but anyway. The community loves it and the alumni love coming back and playing.”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports