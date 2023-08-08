Lakewood scrimmage with James Kenan; Leopard volleyball back in action

Next week, volleyball kicks off and the Lady Leopards were getting ready for the new season on Monday. Lakewood hosted James Kenan for a late afternoon bout on the court.

The Junior Leopards were first in action with Head Coach Angela Neal at the helm ready to bring Lakewood into a new year. There were some hiccups with the young squad early on with them learning how to have issues getting on the same page. This created some tension with point after point being scored on them with their faces giving away their frustration.

“They’re also learning how to trust each other and communicate on the court.” Angela noted earlier in the scrimmage.

Twenty minutes into the first half the Leopards were showing signs of life. The court got a little louder on their side and the instances of the players standing in a circle waiting for someone to hit the ball grew fewer. It became more competitive and the Lady Leopards showed promise towards the end of the game.

“Our JV has quite a few new girls who haven’t played before. They’re still learning our offense and how to transition. Overall, I was pleased with how they performed.” Neal commented on the JV’s performance.

Lakewood’s varsity team was now on the floor and warming up for the battle against the Cougars. Last season, there were issues as Neal took over the team with new rules and positions implemented since her last stint at coaching. With that, came a crew that was learning to grow together.

“Of course, there’s still a lot we need to work on but it was a good place to start. Varsity did a great job of covering the court and communicating with each other. They looked very comfortable together.”

The Leopards played a strong game against the Lady Cougars. Stiff spikes and seamless transitioning led Lakewood to a strong showing at the scrimmage. The ‘23 team looks different than last year, giving Lakewood a brighter future as the season unfolds.

Lakewood’s first official game of the regular season is slated for Monday Aug. 14 at 6 pm against local rivals, the Clinton Lady Horses at home.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports