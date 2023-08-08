Jamboree upcoming this Saturday at Dark Horse complex

Bruce Maynard talks with the Leopards squad during one of their first practice sessions.

Sampson County is catching steam as high school sports, the heart of the area, is kicking off. Through this week, the Dark Horse complex will be busy hosting three major jamborees.

Two on the gridiron and one the pitch, teams will be itching for action as they enter the battlefield to kick off the ‘23 season.

The players will be tested as they repeat the grind of learning the game. Coaches will be keeping a close eye on their performance and poise as they navigate the new waters. Twelve teams will arrive in Clinton to put on a show for those in attendance. The Jamboree is just around the corner with the event set to kickoff on Saturday, Aug. 12, with the first match starting at 9 am.

Midway’s head coach, Russ Warren, shared his opinions on what he was looking forward to seeing this weekend.

“I think the jamboree is a great opportunity to showcase the game of soccer and these kids who’ll play and love the game. I am looking to see how my team works together and see what strengths and weaknesses we have and how to improve on them before the regular season. I also want to see them have fun while they are playing and enjoying being a team.”

In addition to getting a preview of what to see this season,the Spartans head coach, Evert Cruz, had a similar remark talking about the jamboree. He thanked Coach Brad Spell of Clinton for putting the event together and mentioned other things he was anxious to see this weekend.

“Having a jamboree hosted in the county is remarkable, thanks to Clinton’s coach Brad Spell for putting this together. Its great to compete and analyze areas of improvement. Also, it is exciting to greet other coaches and athletes from our neighboring schools.” He comments.

Head Coach of Hobbton and fellow organizer of the event, Jonathan Jacobs, summed it up nicely about what it is about. Sampson County has had quite a history with the sport that continues to grow in the county.

“It’s a time where the community can come out and see what all the schools have done to get ready for the season and all the great talent that Sampson County has to offer.”

The La Hacienda Soccer in the Swamp Jamboree is slated to start at 9 am this coming Saturday Aug. 12 with each team getting three 40 minute scrimmages against various teams. Concessions will be made available and the entry fee is $8.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports