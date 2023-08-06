Raiders looking for more; soccer team working hard

By Anthony McConnaughey

Sports Editor

“They have a hunger in them this year than they haven’t in the past.”

Head Coach Russ Warren told the Independent during a practice earlier this week.

The Midway Raiders are looking for more this season and their work ethic is driving them there. A team that has remained in the middle of the road overall and hovering in fifth place in their conference, is ready to break past the ceiling and bring home more wins to Midway on the pitch. Warren gives a nod to them defensively, but trouble at the net put too much pressure on the back end, costing them wins. When asked about what he was aiming to improve on, elaborated further.

“Improve offensively, last year we had a pretty good defensively, we had trouble scoring goals last year. That’s our main objective right now, scoring goals and finding the back of the net and gettin good movement off the ball.”

He goes on to list other things he hopes to see as the regular season creeps closer.

“(Be) better clinically, finishing in the final third. Concentrate a little more on that final touch and just get a little bit better on the small things, I know a lot of coaches say that, but that final touch and final run is really it.”

What is different about this year is the intensity in the team. A never quit mentality that has them pushing the envelope, with them staying on the pitch for as long as possible. Upon the Independent’s arrival it didn’t take long to herd the squad onto the field as they raced to him to began their drills quickly.

“These guys work really hard. They want to do the extra work, the extra sprints, the extra drills. They wanna stay late and they really, really want it.” Warren explains.

Though this drive is a great thing for a team to start with before the season, Warren doesn’t want to get ahead of himself. He praises his team’s work ethic but is remaining reserved. He discusses his team’s ups and downs, but still is aiming higher for the Raiders.

“I’m cautiously optimistic. The past two years we’ve gone 10-9, and (we) made it to the playoffs the last couple of years. We won one last year in the playoffs, I’m expecting at least that good or better.

The Raiders will be seeking to make an impact in a tough SAC-7 lineup. Coach Russ Warren made it clear it all comes down to one thing.

“It all depends on how well we score goals.”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports

