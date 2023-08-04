Three sports available for residents of Sampson County

The fall is coming in as summer’s brutal heat cools down, which means the sports season is starting. The Sampson County rec league is open for registration in three sports for the fall season, with basketball coming soon.

The league has been growing according to the Recreational Department Athletic Director David Wall. He spoke about the importance of the local league and its impact on the community.

“It gives the kids a chance to learn a sport, learn something they need or learn a sport they’d never thought to play. (They) get some exercise, meet new people, learn leadership skills and teamwork.”

The cutoff for registration for both tackle football (ages 10-12) and flag football (ages 4-13) league ends soon, on Aug. 25 and volleyball (ages 4-15) follows shortly after, on Sept. 1.

Cost is $10 for city residents for flag football and volleyball, tackle football for city residents is $15. Sampson County residents can sign up for flag football and volleyball for $20 and tackle football for $30. Basketball is slated to begin registration on Aug 28.

You can contact the Sampson County Parks and Recreation department for registration at scpr.recdesk.com or register online.

