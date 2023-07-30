Braves and Pirates battled for the crown of Garland

From last to playoff contenders, the Braves came a long way to get here and put on a show for Garland. They took second place after a hard fought game on Thursday.

The Pirates were relentless in play. Big hits and breathtaking plays propelled the team to an undefeated year and the championship! They were crowned with the regular season and playoff trophies.

Theo Duncan celebrates as his throw makes it to first with Jaleel Duncan snagging the high throw.

Bentley Richardson rounds third and scores for the Braves with an in the park homerun.

Darryl McKoy was all over the field. Here he hurls the ball to third for an out.

It was a nice day for some softball out in Garland on Thursday. The crowd rolled in and filled the bleachers for a competitive game. The Braves battled back over the season and played exquisitely to push them ahead, landing in the finals of the playoff.

“Our team started out learning how to play together as a team. We had 6 players returning from last year out of 16 players. Then we had a team dissolve at the end of the season we gained three more players whom improved us even more.” Coach of the Braves, Heather Coleman told the Independent.

It paid off as they climbed up the ranks and made it back into the winner’s bracket.

Seven innings were played in this intense game as these young kids played their hearts out of their teams and community. It was quiet at the plate initially, but the Pirates, as they had all hear, went into overdrive and started sending balls to the outfield. They rounded the bases to gain the advantage and put the Braves in a corner.

The Braves stood firm and pushed back hard and the Pirates struggled to contain a rowdy Braves team who found new life after a series of big hits and stops in the infield. Once they closed the gap, a usually highly charged Pirates team was rendered inert. Three innings passed and not a run was scored.

In the final two innings, it became a slugfest with each team raking in runs for their team. The Pirates held the advantage with their batting and fielding and the Braves “Cinderella” story ended.

“At the end of the season each and everyone of them played their hearts out. We went from the underdog to a team that can make a threat to any team. We are so proud of them. (I) look forward to next year these kids.”

The Pirates kept the loss column clean. The team celebrated and took turns holding the trophies, basking in the fruits of their hard work and dedication to a stellar season. Brian Lane, head coach for the Pirates, had this to say about his team and the game.

“The Braves caught fire towards the end of the season and was coming for us. They have some great ball players. Congratulations to them for their improvement this season. I’m proud of our team they played an awesome game like we have done all season! They love to compete and they never quit!”

With coach’s pitch in the bag, there is only one more game left to play. The teen age slow pitch championship full coverage will be in next week’s paper.

